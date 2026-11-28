NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said the party would support the proposed delimitation exercise after discussions with Sharad Pawar.
Maharashtra Congress said it had dropped its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat earlier this year to help Pawar secure re-election.
Congress leaders criticised the decision, with Vijay Wadettiwar calling the NCP (SP) “power hungry” and Sachin Sawant questioning why the move was not discussed by the INDIA bloc.
The Maharashtra Congress has criticised the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) for backing the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, reminding party chief Sharad Pawar that Congress had set aside its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat to help secure his re-election earlier this year.
The rebuke followed NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad’s announcement on Friday that the party would support delimitation after discussions with Pawar. The move has exposed a rift between the allies ahead of a special sitting of Parliament, where the government is expected to bring the legislation.
In a post on X, the Maharashtra Congress said Supriya Sule had sought support from Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for her father’s Rajya Sabha nomination. The party said it agreed without hesitation and gave up its claim to the seat.
Congress Cites Support For Pawar’s Rajya Sabha Bid
The state Congress recalled that Maharashtra had seven Rajya Sabha seats up for election in March 2026. NCP (SP) had 10 MLAs, while Congress had 16 and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20. A candidate needed 36 votes to win, it said.
“The Congress party had stood firmly behind Sharad Pawar right to the end to send him back to the Rajya Sabha at the age of 85,” the post said. It added that Shiv Sena (UBT) also backed Pawar and the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously endorsed his candidature.
The party then questioned NCP (SP)’s support for the delimitation proposal. “And now what? Against the backdrop of the delimitation law, the same Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and their Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are going to support the BJP government,” the post said.
Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also attacked Pawar, calling the NCP (SP) “power hungry” and accusing the veteran leader of betraying political allies.
“He has become like a fish out of water; he possesses no real ideology. We sent Pawar to the Rajya Sabha, but when the history of those who contributed to the destruction of democracy is written, his name will surely be on that list. What Pawar’s party has done is deeply unfortunate and wrong,” Wadettiwar said.
NCP (SP) Says Delimitation Is A Constitutional Requirement
Awhad said the party’s discussions with Pawar focused on delimitation as a constitutional requirement before the party settled its position. He later confirmed that NCP (SP) would back the exercise.
“The discussion wasn’t about our party’s official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement… A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation,” he told reporters.
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the decision should have been discussed at an INDIA bloc meeting. “Whether the NCP (SP) decision was taken under pressure or was driven by political calculations will become clear with time,” he told PTI.
Sawant also questioned the need for delimitation before a fresh Census and alleged that the legislation could strengthen the Centre’s hold on power. He described the proposed exercise as “gerrymandering”, which he defined as the deliberate manipulation of constituency boundaries for electoral advantage.
Delimitation Vote Arithmetic In Focus
The proposed legislation would increase the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength from 543 to 850 seats, with 815 allocated to states and 35 to Union Territories. The government has said the revised allocation would provide a uniform 50% increase in seats across states and Union Territories.
NCP (SP), which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has issued a whip directing its members to remain present in the House from November 30. The special sitting is scheduled to run until December 3. The party will not attend Saturday’s INDIA bloc meeting on parliamentary strategy; Sule said she would remain in Mumbai because her father was unwell.
A constitutional amendment requires a majority of the House’s total membership and at least two-thirds of members present and voting. The government’s effort to pass delimitation legislation was defeated in April.