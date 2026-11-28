Corey Rocchiccioli earns his first Test call-up after being named in Australia’s squad for the New Zealand series
Nathan Lyon is left out, ending his 13-year run as Australia’s first-choice spinner
Steve Smith returns after injury as Australia reshuffle their squad for the home Test summer
Australia have dropped Nathan Lyon from a 13-man squad for the home Test summer against New Zealand, ending the off-spinner’s 13-year run as the side’s first-choice spinner. Selectors on Saturday brought in Corey Rocchiccioli for his first Test call-up, while Steve Smith returns after recovering from injury.
The shake-up goes beyond Lyon. Cooper Connolly and Marnus Labuschagne have also been left out from the group that lost the series decider to South Africa in Cape Town four weeks ago. Queensland batter Jack Clayton is in his first Test squad, while Beau Webster has missed out entirely after being dropped for the Cape Town defeat.
Clayton now looks set for a debut in a reshaped top seven after averaging 74.83 in the Sheffield Shield this season. Cricket Australia said a 14th player will be added after next weekend’s Sheffield Shield round, and selectors can still alter the squad between Tests in the home summer.
Lyon's Test Future
The most seismic decision of all comes with Rocchiccioli’s selection ahead of Lyon, the nation’s second leading wicket-taker of all time.
Lyon has been Australia’s first-choice spinner since being recalled to the Test side midway through the 2013 Ashes, after briefly being dropped for Ashton Agar. He has also formed part of every Australian Test squad since his debut tour of Sri Lanka midway through 2011.
At age 39, there are now serious questions over his future in the Test side.
Lyon has made clear he wants to play in next year’s tours of India and England, and as it stands he remains determined to fight back into the side.
He took six wickets at an average of 43.67 in Australia’s most recent series loss to South Africa, where he was left out for the second Test in Gqeberha.
The 145-Test veteran has since returned to the Sheffield Shield and taken seven wickets at an average of 43.28 for NSW across two matches.
"Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches," chief selector George Bailey said.
"We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the programme we have moving forward."
Lyon’s axing also calls into question whether Test cricket’s most successful bowling quartet in history will take to the field together again, alongside Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
Rocchiccioli's Test Rise
Rocchiccioli, meanwhile, has been on the fringe of Australia’s squads in recent years.
The 29-year-old has taken 18 wickets at 33.88 for Western Australia this summer and showed his all-round ability with a century against Tasmania last week.
Whether he debuts in Perth remains to be seen, with Australia every chance of playing Scott Boland as one of four quicks.
"Corey has been a strong performer in domestic cricket for the past few seasons and has traits that are well suited to Australian conditions," Bailey said.
Australia’s Test squad
Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc