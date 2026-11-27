Australia got out for 108 against England in the 3rd T20I
This marks the lowest total in a home T20I for Australia
Jamie Overton took a five-for and became the second English bowler to do so in a T20I
Jamie Overton ripped through the Australian line-up to wrap up their innings in just 16.5 overs, restricting the hosts to 108, their lowest T20I total at home.
Australia's previous lowest home total was 111, recorded against New Zealand in Sydney in 2022.
It is also their second-lowest T20I total against England, behind only the 79 they posted in Southampton in 2005.
Jamie Overton also recorded the first five-for of his T20I career, and became only the second English bowler to claim five wickets in an innings.
Lowest T20I totals for AUS at home
108 vs ENG, Brisbane, 2026*
111 vs NZ, Sydney, 2022
119 vs IND, Carrara, 2025
127 vs PAK, Melbourne, 2010
Batting first, Australia suffered an early blow with Mitchell Marsh departing for just 11. Sam Harper joined Jake Fraser-McGurk (22) to steady the innings before Liam Dawson struck. He dismissed Harper (26), triggering a collapse.
Soon Australia slipped from 55/2 to 92/7. The lower order also couldn't hold on for long as their innings folded for 108.