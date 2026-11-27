Australia got out for 108 against England on Friday, November 27, recording their lowest total in a home T20Is

Soon Australia slipped from 55/2 to 92/7. The lower order also couldn't hold on for long as their innings folded for 108.

Batting first, Australia suffered an early blow with Mitchell Marsh departing for just 11. Sam Harper joined Jake Fraser-McGurk (22) to steady the innings before Liam Dawson struck. He dismissed Harper (26), triggering a collapse.

Jamie Overton also recorded the first five-for of his T20I career, and became only the second English bowler to claim five wickets in an innings .

It is also their second-lowest T20I total against England, behind only the 79 they posted in Southampton in 2005.

Jamie Overton ripped through the Australian line-up to wrap up their innings in just 16.5 overs, restricting the hosts to 108, their lowest T20I total at home.

Jamie Overton took a five-for and became the second English bowler to do so in a T20I

Get the latest cricket news, live scores, match results and upcoming series schedules, along with breaking news, match updates and exclusive coverage of India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ).

Stay ahead with the latest updates on international series, team performances, player news and preparations for IPL 2027. From Test cricket and ODIs to T20 internationals and IPL, get comprehensive sports news, expert insights and overall match coverage from India and around the world, only on Outlook India.