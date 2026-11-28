BCB president Tamim Iqbal confirmed Mushfiqur Rahim will retire after the first Test against England in Mirpur
The announcement was made at a press conference on Saturday, November 28, after Mushfiqur informed Tamim of his decision
Mushfiqur, 39, has played Test cricket for Bangladesh since his debut against England at Lord's in May 2005
Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim will retire from Test cricket in February 2027, after the opening match of England’s two-Test tour in Mirpur. That fixture is expected to be his final appearance in the format.
BCB president Tamim Iqbal confirmed the call on Saturday, November 28, at a press conference. “Mushfiqur Rahim is going to retire after the first Test against England. Mushfiq called me several days ago and informed me of his decision. After that, I was in regular contact with him. I told him to hold a press conference and announce it himself,” Tamim said.
Tamim also explained why he chose to make the announcement himself. “I also requested him not to post a Facebook status, because he has been a great, great servant of Bangladesh cricket and I wanted to do it properly. But at Mushfiq's request, he has asked me to announce this. At his request, I am making this announcement — that the Mirpur Test against England will be his last.”
Career Milestones
Mushfiqur is among Bangladesh's longest-serving cricketers and has anchored the Test side for almost 20 years since his debut against England at Lord's in May 2005. He has also been one of Bangladesh's most dependable red-ball players and remains the only cricketer from the country to have played more than 100 Tests.
Earlier this month, he became the first Bangladesh batter to reach 7,000 Test runs during the home series against West Indies.
His batting record includes three double centuries. He made 219 not out against Zimbabwe in 2018, which stands as his highest individual Test score.
He had reached another landmark before that. Mushfiqur was the first Bangladesh batter to bring up a Test double century, making 200 not out against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2013. He later added a third double hundred against Zimbabwe in Mirpur in 2020.
BCB Tribute Plans
Tamim said the board will mark Mushfiqur’s farewell in a big way. “And from BCB, we can only and only thank him, and acknowledge the contribution he has made for Bangladesh cricket. He has been a great, great, great ambassador and an idol for many, many, many cricketers and many, many, many kids. So BCB will definitely have a big celebration for Mushfiq. And there will also be a few other things with time — you will be able to see and know about those,” Tamim added.
The former Bangladesh skipper also spoke about the emotion around the decision. “So I feel sad, I feel bad that a cricketer of his calibre has decided to quit. But let's make this Test match an event,” Tamim added.
Other Formats Retired
Mushfiqur has already stepped away from Bangladesh’s other two international formats, quitting T20Is in 2022 and ODIs after Bangladesh’s early exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Mirpur Test against England is now set to close his international career.