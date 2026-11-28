Tamim said the board will mark Mushfiqur’s farewell in a big way. “And from BCB, we can only and only thank him, and acknowledge the contribution he has made for Bangladesh cricket. He has been a great, great, great ambassador and an idol for many, many, many cricketers and many, many, many kids. So BCB will definitely have a big celebration for Mushfiq. And there will also be a few other things with time — you will be able to see and know about those,” Tamim added.