The Bills before Parliament’s special sitting propose a fresh delimitation exercise; they have not yet been passed.
They propose a 50% increase in seats for every state and Union Territory, with the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength rising to 850.
Women’s reservation—about one-third of seats, including SC/ST-reserved seats—would take effect after delimitation.
Parliament’s special sitting beginning November 30 will take up a delimitation Bill that proposes a 50% increase in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats across states and Union Territories.
The accompanying Constitution amendment would link constituency redrawing to the implementation of women’s reservation.
The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill proposes that women’s reservation take effect after the first delimitation exercise conducted once the amendment comes into force. It provides for about one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state and specified Union Territory Assemblies to be reserved for women, including women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
The reserved seats would rotate under a system Parliament would determine by law. The Bill says the reservation would operate for 15 years from the commencement of the 106th Amendment Act, 2023, unless Parliament extends it. It also provides that the membership of existing Houses would not change before they are dissolved.
Lok Sabha Strength Could Rise To 850
The amendment would raise the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It would also raise the maximum size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650 members.
The Delimitation (Second) Bill requires a 50% increase in the seats allocated to each state and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha and in the total strength of their Assemblies. The proposed maximums are ceilings; the final seat count for each legislature would be determined through delimitation.
2011 Census Data To Guide Boundaries
The amendment proposes using the latest published Census figures available when it comes into force. It would replace the existing provision tied to publication of the first Census after 2026 and keep the resulting seat allocation and constituency boundaries in place until 2051.
The proposal also revises constitutional provisions on SC and ST seats. Certain existing arrangements for tribal representation in northeastern state Assemblies would continue until a readjustment taking effect after 2051.
Commission To Redraw Constituencies
The Delimitation (Second) Bill provides for a commission to be set up by the Centre after the law comes into force. Its chairperson would be a current or former Supreme Court judge appointed by the Centre. The other members would be the Chief Election Commissioner or a nominated Election Commissioner, and the State Election Commissioner of the state concerned. The Centre would set the commission’s term and could extend it.
For each state, the commission would be assisted by up to ten associate members: five Lok Sabha MPs representing the state and five state legislators. Speakers of the respective Houses would nominate them. The associate members would not vote or sign the commission’s decisions.
The commission would determine seat allocations, SC/ST reservations and women’s reserved seats, then divide states and Union Territories into constituencies. The Bill says constituency boundaries should, as far as practicable, account for geographic features, administrative borders, communication links and public convenience. Each Assembly constituency would have to fall wholly within one parliamentary constituency.
Draft Boundaries Open To Objections
The commission would publish its proposed boundaries and invite objections and suggestions. It would hold public sittings in the states before issuing final orders. It could also summon witnesses, require documents and call for public records.
Once published in the Gazette of India, the commission’s final orders would have the force of law and could not be challenged in court under the Bill. The new boundaries would apply to elections held after publication, while the existing Lok Sabha and Assemblies would continue until their dissolution. The Bill would repeal the Delimitation Act, 2002.