Numbers alone, though, do not establish a valid merger. The Subhash Desai ruling clarified that the merger must involve the original political party and cannot be proved merely by two-thirds of its legislators breaking away. The Speaker therefore has to examine whether the TMC itself merged with the NCPI, or whether the 20 simply formed a separate group and sought to align with another formation. The rebels maintain that their action is constitutionally protected. The TMC argues that the law does not permit a merger confined to the legislature party.