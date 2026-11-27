The Supreme Court directed that the Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at Thiruparankundram’s disputed Deepathoon on November 28, with every devotee allowed to participate.
The Court ordered CRPF security for the temple and Sikandar Dargah, and appointed two former Madras High Court judges as receivers after suspending the temple’s Board of Trustees.
The bench said there was prima facie “administrative chaos” and a “brazen violation” of its November 20 order.
The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the disputed Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill tomorrow, November 28. The flame is to be brought from the Uchaipillaiyar Mandapam, provided it is still burning; otherwise, the authorities must make another arrangement.
The bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi said every devotee must be allowed to light the lamp, while maintaining a distance of at least 50 metres from the Sikandar Dargah on all sides. It directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide security to both the temple and the Dargah, Live Law reported.
The Court suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple and appointed former Madras High Court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban as receivers to oversee the temple’s administration and ensure compliance with its directions.
Court Flags ‘Administrative Chaos’, Rejects Madurai Collector’s Report
The bench was hearing contempt petitions alleging that the Madurai District Collector and other Tamil Nadu authorities wilfully disobeyed its November 20 order permitting the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon.
The Court said there had been a prima facie “brazen violation” of its earlier order and observed: “There is prima facie administrative chaos in the State of Tamil Nadu, at least in Madurai District.”
It also said executive officials appeared to have acted at the direction of political leaders. “Executive authorities seem to have acted on the dictates of their political bosses,” the bench observed, adding that the matter had to be investigated. It directed Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary to file an affidavit detailing the sequence of events and produce relevant communications and emails.
The Court rejected the Madurai Collector’s preliminary status report, describing it as “shedding crocodile tears”, Live Law reported.
Authorities And Temple Board Faces Contempt Notice
The bench took exception to a resolution by the temple’s Board of Trustees stating that the lamp could be lit only at the customary Uchaipillaiyar Mandapam, not at the Deepathoon. The Collector had cited the resolution to explain why the November 20 order had not been implemented.
The Court said the resolution appeared to “overreach” its order through a “strained interpretation” of its directions. It also criticised the Collector for relying on the board’s decision.
“The resolution on its face, firstly disclose wilful and flagrant disobedience of the interim order of this Court. Secondly, it evinces a deliberate attempt to undermine the authority of this Court and the undertaking to the High Court,” the bench said.
It objected to the board’s statement that “traditions must be brought to the notice of this Court”, saying the remark carried “an unwarranted insinuation that this Court failed to comprehend the traditions of the temple”. The Court noted that the board had not appeared before it or challenged the Madras High Court’s order.
The failure to light the lamp, considered alongside the board’s resolution and its invocation of temple traditions, prima facie indicated “wilful and flagrant disobedience” of the Supreme Court’s order, the bench said.
Officials Told To Appear On December 15
The Court issued show-cause notices to 13 officials and temple administrators, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. They have been directed to appear in person on December 15.
Those named are Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Dr M Sai Kumar; Director General of Police Dr Mahesh Agarwala; HR&CE Department Secretary V Rajaram and Commissioner TG Vinay; Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna and Superintendent of Police L Devanathan; HR&CE Joint Commissioner R Pon Swaminathan; temple Executive Officer G Selvi; Board of Trustees chairperson V Shanmughasundaram; and trustees C Rajapandian, K Azhagapan, K Rejina Devi and K Chitra.
Earlier Stay On High Court Findings Lifted
Citing the non-compliance with its November 20 order, the Supreme Court vacated its earlier stay on the Madras High Court’s findings concerning the Deepathoon. It said the safeguards set out in its previous order to protect the Dargah would remain in force.
The bench said the matter required firm action. “Time has come to deal with such situations with an iron hand, otherwise, it will lead to Constitutional chaos,” it observed.
Referring to the rule of law and Article 144 of the Constitution, the Court said all authorities must act in aid of the Supreme Court. “An order of this Court is not an invitation to negotiate. It binds all authorities, until this Court itself modifies,” the bench said. It added that any attempt to undermine that constitutional mandate or “pollute the stream of justice” would not be tolerated.