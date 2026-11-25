In his account of the events, Krishna said the board’s decision caught him off guard. He said the temple administration had not informed him at any point that it had authorised people to light the lamp at the Deepathoon. At 3.47 pm on November 24, he emailed the temple’s executive officer, asking for the team’s names to be approved without delay. He said he learnt that the lamp would be lit at the customary site only after it was lit there at 8.30 pm.