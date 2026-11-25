Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna apologised to the Supreme Court after the Karthigai Deepam lamp was not lit at the disputed Deepathoon.
Krishna said the district administration had made arrangements but the temple board did not authorise a team to perform the ritual there.
The temple board said it had unanimously chosen the customary site, Deepa Mandapam, to preserve established rituals and traditions.
Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna on Wednesday apologised to the Supreme Court for the Karthigai Deepam lamp not being lit at the disputed Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill, while saying the temple board had decided to follow the customary site instead.
“I sincerely apologise for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon,” Krishna said in a status report filed before the court. He said the district administration had taken “all the steps” between November 21 and 24 to obtain the temple administration’s authorisation for a team to light the lamp at the stone pillar, as directed by the Supreme Court on November 20.
But the temple’s board of trustees resolved on November 24 to light the lamp at the customary location, Deepa Mandapam, Krishna said. “From the side of the District Administration, every arrangement was complete and every possible difficulty had been offered an immediate solution. The only step was the authorisation of the team [to light the lamp] by the Devasthanam,” he added. The collector said he would file a further report with supporting documents.
In his account of the events, Krishna said the board’s decision caught him off guard. He said the temple administration had not informed him at any point that it had authorised people to light the lamp at the Deepathoon. At 3.47 pm on November 24, he emailed the temple’s executive officer, asking for the team’s names to be approved without delay. He said he learnt that the lamp would be lit at the customary site only after it was lit there at 8.30 pm.
The temple board said it had unanimously chosen Deepa Mandapam, which is located above the main deity, to preserve the temple’s established customs. “Such long-standing continuous practices, religious traditions and rituals and the Agama rules are considered the unique religious identity of the temple,” said a statement signed by board chairperson V Shanmugasundaram.
A Supreme Court bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and V M Pancholi had, on November 20, permitted the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon as a restricted, one-time measure. On Wednesday, the bench declined to initiate contempt proceedings on its own but said it would take up applications, including contempt petitions, in the next few days.
The dispute concerns the site and authority for lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp on the hill. For decades, the ritual has been held at Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups have sought permission to light it at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar higher up the hill and about 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.