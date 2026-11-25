Balachandra Jarkiholi said a separate state could emerge within five to 10 years, while noting that development in the region remains below expectations.
BJP MLA Raju Kage has proposed carving out a 15-district state from North Karnataka.
The demand has periodically resurfaced around Belagavi’s winter legislature sessions, alongside protests over regional issues.
A separate North Karnataka state could become a reality in five to 10 years, BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi said ahead of the Karnataka legislature’s winter session in Belagavi. His remarks have brought a long-running statehood demand back into focus as legislators prepare to raise concerns over regional development, irrigation and drought relief.
“Sometimes, we too felt that it might be a good idea,” Jarkiholi said, recalling former minister Umesh Katti’s advocacy for a separate state. Katti had argued that Belagavi could become its capital. Jarkiholi said development had taken place, but “not to the extent that it should have”.
What Is The Demand?
Congress MLA Raju Kage has proposed a separate state comprising 15 districts: Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Ballari and Davanagere.
In a letter to the President, the Prime Minister and the Karnataka Governor, Kage described statehood as a way to secure “administrative convenience and holistic development”. He alleged that the region had faced injustice and neglect since Karnataka’s unification. Kage has also backed a signature campaign by the North Karnataka Struggle Committee, which he said had received support from more than one crore people.
Why Do Supporters Want Seperate State?
The central argument is that government attention, investment and decision-making have been concentrated around Bengaluru and southern Karnataka, leaving parts of the north behind.
The development gap has been documented by official committees. The Nanjundappa Committee, set up in 2000 to study regional disparities, identified 39 taluks as “most backward”; 21 were in Kalyana Karnataka, according to a Comptroller and Auditor General report. The state introduced development programmes in response. Article 371J, which came into effect in 2013, provides for a development board and measures to support equitable funding and opportunities in education and public employment in the Kalyana-Karnataka region.
Water stress and delayed irrigation projects have also fuelled discontent. Farmers have protested over the Upper Krishna Project, while drought and drinking-water shortages have periodically triggered demonstrations in northern districts. In 2019, Umesh Katti cited flood relief and alleged regional neglect while renewing his demand for statehood.
How The Movement Has Evolved
The demand has surfaced periodically rather than as a continuous mass movement. In 2018, activists called for a bandh after the state budget did not announce new schemes for the north. Political leaders also raised concerns about the region’s representation in the state government.
Katti repeatedly revived the idea, including during the 2019 flood-relief debate. Kage’s 2025 letter and support for a signature campaign gave the demand a fresh push. Jarkiholi’s latest comments have now placed it back in the headlines ahead of the legislature session, scheduled to begin on December 2.