BJP MLA Rekha Patra is on ventilator support at a Kolkata hospital after falling critically ill in Hingalganj.
Family sources claim a herbal larvicide was detected in her blood, while the West Bengal health minister has suggested food poisoning.
Her hospitalisation comes amid tensions with BJP leaders in North 24-Parganas over alleged organisational neglect and extortion by party workers.
BJP MLA Rekha Patra, who rose to prominence during the 2024 Sandeshkhali agitation in West Bengal, was placed on ventilator support at a private hospital in Kolkata after falling critically ill on Saturday night. Family sources said a “herbal larvicide” had been detected in her blood, while the state health minister suggested food poisoning as a possible cause. The government is awaiting medical reports to establish what led to her condition.
The Hingalganj legislator, who is in her 30s, was admitted to a private hospital in Anandapur, off EM Bypass, in the early hours of Sunday. She was being treated in the intensive therapy unit, with the circumstances surrounding her sudden illness remaining unclear.
According to The Telegraph online, Patra began feeling unwell at around 8.30 pm on Saturday at her rented accommodation in Hingalganj, North 24-Parganas. She was reportedly unconscious when she was taken to a rural health centre in Sandelerbill.
She was subsequently moved to Basirhat district hospital, where doctors faced difficulties stabilising her condition. Sources said her oxygen saturation levels had fallen sharply and her cardiac functioning had become sluggish.
Doctors reportedly attempted to remove the suspected toxic substance from her stomach through gastric lavage and administered activated charcoal, pralidoxime and atropine as part of the emergency treatment. As her condition did not improve, she was transferred to the private hospital in Kolkata. Her family also approached the state government for intervention and signed a bond before the transfer, sources said.
The Telegraph online reported that family sources said a “herbal larvicide” had been detected in Patra's blood. However, the state government has not confirmed the presence of any toxic substance, and medical examination reports are awaited.
State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay said, “It appears that Rekha Patra fell ill due to food poisoning,” he said.
He said it was too early to establish whether she had been poisoned or had ingested a toxic substance, adding that the government was waiting for the medical examination reports.
The minister also said Patra was responding to treatment. He added that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was monitoring her medical condition and had instructed him to supervise the arrangements for her treatment.
Patra's husband, Sanjib Patra, declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding her illness, saying he was not present when she fell ill.
According to The Telegraph online, Patra had been in Dulduli village in Hingalganj on Saturday afternoon, where she joined residents in efforts to protect a rain-damaged earthen embankment along the Raimangal river. She reportedly fell ill several hours after the visit.
Patra's hospitalisation comes amid reported differences with sections of the BJP's North 24-Parganas leadership, with the MLA having repeatedly complained about a lack of organisational support.
According to The Telegraph online, Patra had recently complained that she was being excluded from district-level party programmes and was not receiving cooperation from organisational leaders. She said she was therefore concentrating on work in her constituency.
She had recently accused some BJP leaders of misusing the party's name to extort money from fisheries owners and intimidate local residents, and called for action against those involved.
In Hasnabad, Patra had alleged that BJP workers set fire to a guardroom at a fishery after its owner refused to pay a subscription for Kali Puja. She claimed that those accused of the incident had joined the BJP after the Assembly elections.
Patra's political rise has been closely associated with the Sandeshkhali protests in 2024. Women in the Sundarbans delta had taken to the streets alleging sexual harassment, assault, landgrab and intimidation by local Trinamool Congress leaders, including Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.
Patra emerged as one of the prominent faces of the agitation, which became a major political issue in West Bengal and attracted national attention.
The BJP subsequently nominated Patra from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections. During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to her and praised her as a symbol of women's empowerment. She, however, lost the election to the Trinamool Congress candidate.
In 2026, she won the Assembly election from Hingalganj, a reserved constituency.