BJP MLA Rekha Patra, who rose to prominence during the 2024 Sandeshkhali agitation in West Bengal, was placed on ventilator support at a private hospital in Kolkata after falling critically ill on Saturday night. Family sources said a “herbal larvicide” had been detected in her blood, while the state health minister suggested food poisoning as a possible cause. The government is awaiting medical reports to establish what led to her condition.