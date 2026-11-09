'Firecrackers Help Cure Diseases': Bengal BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari's Remark Sparks Row

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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The actor-politician made the remarks at a Kali Puja event as Kolkata continued to grapple with concerns over air pollution after Diwali

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Papiya Adhikari
Papiya Adhikari File Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari claimed that bursting firecrackers could help cure diseases, triggering a controversy.

  • Her remarks drew sarcastic reactions online amid concerns over Kolkata's post-Diwali air pollution.

  • Kolkata recorded an average AQI of 301 on Diwali, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

A video of actor-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Papiya Adhikari has triggered criticism on social media after she claimed that bursting firecrackers could help cure diseases.

Her remarks came amid concerns over rising air and noise pollution in Kolkata following Diwali. According to India Today, Adhikari made the comments on Saturday while inaugurating a Kali Puja programme in her Assembly constituency.

“We will burst firecrackers as per the directives issued by the police. And you know, bursting firecrackers also helps in curing many diseases,” she said.

The remarks have sparked a controversy in the state, with social media users questioning the claim and responding with sarcastic comments.

On Diwali, Kolkata recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 301, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The city's air quality has remained a concern amid discussions over the health effects of pollution and firecracker emissions.

Delhi Air Quality Stations Stop Reporting On Diwali Night As Pollution Levels Spike

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People Mock Adhikari's Remarks On Social Media

The video soon attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom mocked the MLA's remarks and questioned the suggestion that firecrackers could have medicinal benefits.

“Yes, if someone has severe asthma or critical heart disease, hazardous smoke can permanently send them out of this world . . . No life, no disease!” one user wrote.

Another user commented, “When healthcare becomes expensive, just rebrand firecrackers as medicine. Nothing builds a vote bank like mixing blind faith with bad science.”

A third social media user wrote, “Next, they will prescribe AQI 500 as immunity boosters.”

Column | There Is No Such Thing As A Green Cracker

By Ankit Mishra

Who Is Papiya Aadhikari?

Adhikari joined the BJP in 2021 and contested the Assembly elections that year but was defeated.

She made her electoral breakthrough in the 2026 Assembly elections, defeating senior Trinamool Congress leader Aroop Biswas in a surprise victory from the Tollygunge constituency.

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