Summary of this article

· A firecracker cannot be green. The most the science supports is “reduced emission”, and the system behind the label cannot reliably check even that.

· On an average, each cubic metre of Delhi’s air had 488 micrograms of fine PM2.5 dust, about eight times India’s national daily limit of 60 micrograms.

· Firecrackers should be tested at the point of sale and the certificates should be harder to forge than a printed code.