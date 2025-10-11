Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Delhi’s Green Firecracker Ban; Government Prepares Compliance Plan

The Supreme Court said a total ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR is “neither practical nor ideal” and reserved its verdict on pleas seeking approval for green firecrackers.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government will convene a meeting immediately if the ban is lifted to ensure full compliance with court directions.
Enforcement teams and awareness drives are being readied to curb illegal firecrackers and promote the use of certified green alternatives during the festive season.
The Supreme Court has reserved its decision to overturn the city's prohibition on the bursting of green firecrackers, and the Delhi government has planned a number of actions to comply with its directives, authorities announced on Saturday.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the environment minister for Delhi, stated that the government is prepared to take all necessary measures to guarantee that its directives are carried out in full if the highest court removes the order.
"If the ban on bursting firecrackers is lifted, we will immediately hold a meeting to take necessary steps in light of the court order," he said.
On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that a total ban on firecracker exploding in Delhi-NCR is "neither practical nor ideal" because such limits are frequently broken and that equity must be balanced.
While reserving its decision on a series of appeals seeking authorisation to produce and market "green" firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region, a bench consisting of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran made the statement, which suggested a relaxation of the restriction.
In a petition to the court, the Delhi government requested the relaxation of the ban more than a week before Diwali, outlining several planned actions to curb the sale and usage of traditional firecrackers that are illegal and to raise public awareness, authorities said.
Sirsa had previously stated that the government wanted the prohibition to be lifted for at least an hour on Diwali and Gurupurab mornings and evenings.
According to Delhi government officials, if the court lifts the ban on green firecrackers, instructions have been given to take a number of steps to guarantee the implementation of anti-pollution measures and to monitor the usage of traditional firecrackers.
Numerous enforcement and monitoring procedures, such as a special control room to handle complaints of infractions during the holiday season, have already been scheduled for implementation.
According to a senior Delhi government official, enforcement teams comprising members of the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be sent in to stop the sale and usage of illegal firecrackers, which are thought to release more pollutants into the air.
According to him, in order to improve enforcement, citizens would be urged to report infractions via official channels as well as online platforms like the Sameer App and Green Delhi App.
Reportedly there will also be an awareness campaign to inform people about the kind of green firecrackers that are acceptable.
