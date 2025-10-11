Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Delhi’s Green Firecracker Ban; Government Prepares Compliance Plan

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that a total ban on firecracker exploding in Delhi-NCR is "neither practical nor ideal" because such limits are frequently broken and that equity must be balanced.



While reserving its decision on a series of appeals seeking authorisation to produce and market "green" firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region, a bench consisting of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran made the statement, which suggested a relaxation of the restriction.



In a petition to the court, the Delhi government requested the relaxation of the ban more than a week before Diwali, outlining several planned actions to curb the sale and usage of traditional firecrackers that are illegal and to raise public awareness, authorities said.