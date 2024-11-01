Delhi’s air quality was termed "abysmal" today as it reached 'very poor' to 'toxic' levels across the Capital city on early Friday morning as the city continued its Diwali’s celebrations with by widespread disregard for a firecracker ban.
In the days before Diwali, authorities worked to enforce the ban on firecrackers. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced deploying 377 teams to implement the ban. Senior police officials were instructed to ensure compliance within their jurisdictions. Yet, enforcement was reportedly lacking in many areas, and large displays of fireworks continued well into the night.
The air quality index (AQI) reached 359 at 6:30am, classifying it as “very poor”, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Levels of PM2.5—a dangerous pollutant that can penetrate deeply into the lung were reported at over 345 micrograms per cubic metre—23 times the World Health Organisation’s daily recommended limit.
Among Delhi’s 40 air monitoring stations, most reported “abysmal” AQI levels, with Anand Vihar, RK Puram, and several other locations recording some of the worst readings. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 395, while other hotspots like Burari Crossing, Punjabi Bagh, and Ashok Vihar saw AQI levels near 390. The city’s daily average AQI reached 330, climbing from the previous day’s 307 average.
A high AQI level signals poor air quality, which poses health risks to residents. The AQI scale categorises levels from “good” (0-50) to “severe plus” (above 450), with “very poor” between 301 and 400 and “severe” between 401 and 450.
Efforts to combat Delhi’s infamous post-Diwali air quality have been implemented each year, with bans on firecrackers first introduced in 2017. However, firecrackers remain widely available through roadside vendors and local stores, making enforcement challenging.
Authorities encourage people to celebrate with eco-friendly alternatives, such as sustainable fireworks and laser light shows, but uptake has been limited.
On October 31 night, the air in surrounding regions, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, maintained AQI levels in the “poor” range, with Faridabad registering a somewhat more moderate AQI of 181. However, areas around Anand Vihar and RK Puram plunged into the “severe” category at various points overnight, with PM2.5 levels spiking sharply.
Early morning winds on November 1 provided a slight reprieve, dispersing some pollutants by midday. However, the relief is expected to be short-lived, with forecasted weather conditions likely to trap pollutants near the ground over the coming days. Meanwhile, authorities have already imposed stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a four-stage pollution control strategy to manage Delhi’s severe winter pollution.
Delhi’s air quality on Diwali has fluctuated significantly recently, hitting an AQI of 312 in 2022, 382 in 2021, and 414 in 2020. While last year’s celebrations yielded a record low for the festival, this year’s return to elevated levels has revived concerns about the city’s air quality management.
Police warned that legal action could be taken against those who violated the firecracker ban under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Some residents in affected areas reported witnessing authorities confiscate firecrackers. Still, the sheer usage scale in places like Jaunapur, East of Kailash, and Punjabi Bagh underscored the enforcement challenge.
Delhi’s notorious air quality issue shows no signs of easing soon, even as the state steps up enforcement efforts.
