National

Delhi's Air Quality "Abysmal" On Diwali Day After Rampant Disregard For Cracker Ban

Delhi’s air quality hit alarming levels early Friday morning as the city continued to reel from Diwali’s celebrations. In this context, we are revisiting our in depth coverage of the issue in the Outlook magazine edition, 'Where the stars don't shine' dated 20 December, 2021.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Outlook cover on Delhi pollution
Outlook cover on Delhi pollution
info_icon

Delhi’s air quality was termed "abysmal" today as it reached 'very poor' to 'toxic' levels across the Capital city on early Friday morning as the city continued its Diwali’s celebrations with by widespread disregard for a firecracker ban.

In the days before Diwali, authorities worked to enforce the ban on firecrackers. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced deploying 377 teams to implement the ban. Senior police officials were instructed to ensure compliance within their jurisdictions. Yet, enforcement was reportedly lacking in many areas, and large displays of fireworks continued well into the night.

The air quality index (AQI) reached 359 at 6:30am, classifying it as “very poor”, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Levels of PM2.5—a dangerous pollutant that can penetrate deeply into the lung were reported at over 345 micrograms per cubic metre—23 times the World Health Organisation’s daily recommended limit.

Among Delhi’s 40 air monitoring stations, most reported “abysmal” AQI levels, with Anand Vihar, RK Puram, and several other locations recording some of the worst readings. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 395, while other hotspots like Burari Crossing, Punjabi Bagh, and Ashok Vihar saw AQI levels near 390. The city’s daily average AQI reached 330, climbing from the previous day’s 307 average.

A high AQI level signals poor air quality, which poses health risks to residents. The AQI scale categorises levels from “good” (0-50) to “severe plus” (above 450), with “very poor” between 301 and 400 and “severe” between 401 and 450.

Efforts to combat Delhi’s infamous post-Diwali air quality have been implemented each year, with bans on firecrackers first introduced in 2017. However, firecrackers remain widely available through roadside vendors and local stores, making enforcement challenging.

null - null
Despite 50% Dip In Punjab Farm Fires, Delhi's Air Quality Stays 'Very Poor’

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

Authorities encourage people to celebrate with eco-friendly alternatives, such as sustainable fireworks and laser light shows, but uptake has been limited.

On October 31 night, the air in surrounding regions, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, maintained AQI levels in the “poor” range, with Faridabad registering a somewhat more moderate AQI of 181. However, areas around Anand Vihar and RK Puram plunged into the “severe” category at various points overnight, with PM2.5 levels spiking sharply.

Early morning winds on November 1 provided a slight reprieve, dispersing some pollutants by midday. However, the relief is expected to be short-lived, with forecasted weather conditions likely to trap pollutants near the ground over the coming days. Meanwhile, authorities have already imposed stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a four-stage pollution control strategy to manage Delhi’s severe winter pollution.

Delhi’s air quality on Diwali has fluctuated significantly recently, hitting an AQI of 312 in 2022, 382 in 2021, and 414 in 2020. While last year’s celebrations yielded a record low for the festival, this year’s return to elevated levels has revived concerns about the city’s air quality management.

Police warned that legal action could be taken against those who violated the firecracker ban under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Some residents in affected areas reported witnessing authorities confiscate firecrackers. Still, the sheer usage scale in places like Jaunapur, East of Kailash, and Punjabi Bagh underscored the enforcement challenge.

Delhi’s notorious air quality issue shows no signs of easing soon, even as the state steps up enforcement efforts.

In this context, we are revisiting our in depth coverage of the issue in the Outlook magazine edition, 'Where the stars don't shine' dated 20 December, 2021.

In this issue, Rajiv Khurana writes on how crores of Indians suffer from breathing trouble while not even death certificates give air pollution as cause.

Lachmi Deb Roy writes on how children from economically weak backgrounds face the worst of outdoor air pollution.

In her Editor's note, Chinki Sinha writes how in a city where smog hangs like a veil over us, the stars don’t shine anymore.

To read more articles on the issue of pollution in Delhi and across India, click here.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Jaiswal, Gill Look To Stitch A Partnership | IND - 45/1; NZ - 235
  2. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai
  3. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Washington Star As India Bowl New Zealand Out For 235
  4. Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Retentions: Shashank Singh Eager To Learn From Ricky Ponting
  5. India Tour Of South Africa 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC LIVE Score, AFC Challenge League: EBFC 2-2 NSC At Half-time; Red And Gold Brigade Surrender Lead
  2. FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  3. Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. Racing Club Vs Corinthians, Copa Sudamericana Semi-Final: Argentinian Club Secures Final Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  2. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  3. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  4. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
  2. Delhi's Air Quality "Abysmal" On Diwali Day After Rampant Disregard For Cracker Ban
  3. Delhi: 2 Including A Teenager Shot to Death Over Personal Rivalry In Shahdara; 1 Child Injured
  4. Chairman Of Economic Advisory Council To PM Bibek Debroy Dies At 69
  5. Delhi Covered In Smog After 'Relentless' Firecracker Bursting On Diwali; Becomes World's Most Polluted City
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Donald Trump Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh As He Wishes Diwali; Mentions 'Good Friend' Modi
  2. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  3. Typhoon Kong-rey Wrecks Havoc In Taiwan
  4. The Deathly Waltz That Is US-Israel Ties
  5. The Resurgence Of Donald Trump
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival