National

The Silent Cost Of Celebrating Diwali With Fireworks

The debate around burning firecrackers during the festival of Diwali highlights how a broader conversation is needed on whether traditional celebrations and rituals should be changed in the context of modern times and its needs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Lighting Fireworks On Diwali is considered an Indian tradition but is it responsible?
Lighting Fireworks On Diwali is considered an Indian tradition but is it responsible? Photo: Getty
info_icon

As people prepare to celebrate Diwali, it is essential to reflect on its current state. Originally a Hindu festival, Diwali has transformed over time into a national celebration embraced by various communities. While the festival brings immense joy and excitement, it has increasingly become associated with firecrackers rather than its intended theme of lights. 

Many feel that Diwali is incomplete without fireworks, leading to severe consequences for both the environment and public health. The noise and pollution generated by these fireworks can be distressing, affecting not only people but also disturbing animals, contaminating plants, and even resulting in fire accidents. 

The MSK Testing Inspection Agency has reported that fireworks contribute significantly to air pollution in a brief period, releasing metal particles, harmful toxins, and smoke that can linger in the atmosphere for hours or even days. Some toxins do not break down, remaining in the environment and posing ongoing risks. Exposure to fine particulate matter from smoke and haze is linked to various health issues. 

In response to this alarming situation, the Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on all types of firecrackers until January 1, 2025, which includes the manufacture, storage, and sale of firecrackers throughout the national capital. On October 21, 2024, the Delhi High Court upheld this ban, emphasising the city's critical pollution levels. Justice Sanjeev Narula stated, “We are not going to allow you to sell. There is enough pollution in this city.” 

This order was issued following a petition from the Delhi Fireworks Shopkeepers Association, which represents traders licensed to sell firecrackers. 

The spectre of air pollution looms large over the festival of lights - null
Diwali: Politics Over Pollution And Cracker Ban In Delhi Fails To Grasp The Larger Environmental Point

BY Rakhi Bose

However, despite efforts to enforce the ban, markets such as Sadar Bazar, Paharganj, and Chandni Chowk continue to bustle with shoppers eager to purchase last-minute firecrackers. The air quality in Delhi has already deteriorated to the "very poor" category, exceeding the mark of 300 on the Air Quality Index.

In 1987 , in M C Mehta vs. Union of India, the Supreme Court recognised the right to live in a pollution-free environment as part of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. The Supreme Court's 2017 order banning firecrackers in the National Capital Territory (NCT) aimed to protect this Right to Life under Article 21.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court ruled that the Right to Freedom of Religion (Article 25) is subject to the Right to Life (Article 21). However, the Delhi Government has done little more than impose bans. It has failed to instil values among NCT residents regarding environmental protection.

While residents might express concern about deteriorating air quality, especially during Diwali, many forget their fundamental duty, as outlined in Article 51A(g) of the Constitution of India, to protect the natural environment. 

For whom is this ban? While it’s meant to benefit the residents of Delhi, I observe people setting off fireworks at every corner, I question. Do the Capital city’s residents see the ban as beneficial to them? And from the sounds around, the answer to my question seems to be: probably not. 

However, the same city cries bloody murder every season over stubble burning and the eye-burning pollution which sets in during these months. One wonders: where is the disconnect? 

Residents who buy, sell, and use firecrackers ignoring the ban might cite cultural and religious reasons to prioritise their Right to Freedom of Religion over the Right to Life of others. A study published in Lancet Planet Health in July 2024 found that approximately 12,000 deaths occur each year in Delhi due to air pollution—yet, who seems to care?

The actions of the Delhi Government are also relevant here. Each year, the Delhi Government enforces a ban on firecrackers, but the effectiveness of it is suspect. The Delhi Government has consistently relied on short-term solutions instead of implementing long-term strategies to raise awareness among residents about their responsibilities and the consequences of their actions, which violate the fundamental Right to Life.

Unless the public takes the initiative to adhere to these bans and work towards making the environment liveable, the government will continue to impose firecracker bans while residents disregard them. 

(Views expressed are personal)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: Official Retentions Out; Klaasen Most Expensive At Rs 23cr, Kohli To Get Rs 21cr
  2. South Africa Vs India T20I Series 2024: Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee Make Return - Check Proteas Full Squad
  3. IPL 2025 Retention: Full List Of Retained Players By All 10 Teams Ahead Of Mega Auction
  4. Nepal Vs United States ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs USA Match
  5. IPL 2025 Retentions: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer - Check Who All Could Feature In Mega Auction
Football News
  1. Al Nassr Vs Al Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When, Where To Watch 'Riyadh Derby' On TV And Online
  2. Man Utd 5-2 Leicester City: Van Nistelrooy Salutes Players After EFL Cup Triumph
  3. Tottenham 2-1 Man City: Postecoglou Lauds 'Ever-Evolving' Spurs After EFL Cup Victory
  4. Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea, EFL Cup: Alexander Isak Leads Magpies into Quarter-Finals
  5. Cody Gakpo's Brace Against Brighton Guides Holders Liverpool To EFL Cup Quarter-Finals
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Black Day’: Valley-Based Parties Skip J&K Union Territory Foundation Day Event
  2. Diwali Marks Thaw In India-China Ties As Armies Exchange Sweets Along LAC | Details
  3. The Silent Cost Of Celebrating Diwali With Fireworks
  4. PM Modi On National Unity Day: 'One Nation, One Election', 'Urban Naxals', 'Article 370 Buried' | Top Quotes
  5. Maharashtra Election: Independents With Identical Names Cause Concern Among Parties
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
  2. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  3. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  4. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know