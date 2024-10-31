The Silent Cost Of Celebrating Diwali With Fireworks

As people prepare to celebrate Diwali, it is essential to reflect on its current state. Originally a Hindu festival, Diwali has transformed over time into a national celebration embraced by various communities. While the festival brings immense joy and excitement, it has increasingly become associated with firecrackers rather than its intended theme of lights.
Many feel that Diwali is incomplete without fireworks, leading to severe consequences for both the environment and public health. The noise and pollution generated by these fireworks can be distressing, affecting not only people but also disturbing animals, contaminating plants, and even resulting in fire accidents.
The MSK Testing Inspection Agency has reported that fireworks contribute significantly to air pollution in a brief period, releasing metal particles, harmful toxins, and smoke that can linger in the atmosphere for hours or even days. Some toxins do not break down, remaining in the environment and posing ongoing risks. Exposure to fine particulate matter from smoke and haze is linked to various health issues.
In response to this alarming situation, the Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on all types of firecrackers until January 1, 2025, which includes the manufacture, storage, and sale of firecrackers throughout the national capital. On October 21, 2024, the Delhi High Court upheld this ban, emphasising the city's critical pollution levels. Justice Sanjeev Narula stated, “We are not going to allow you to sell. There is enough pollution in this city.”
This order was issued following a petition from the Delhi Fireworks Shopkeepers Association, which represents traders licensed to sell firecrackers.
However, despite efforts to enforce the ban, markets such as Sadar Bazar, Paharganj, and Chandni Chowk continue to bustle with shoppers eager to purchase last-minute firecrackers. The air quality in Delhi has already deteriorated to the "very poor" category, exceeding the mark of 300 on the Air Quality Index.
In 1987 , in M C Mehta vs. Union of India, the Supreme Court recognised the right to live in a pollution-free environment as part of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. The Supreme Court's 2017 order banning firecrackers in the National Capital Territory (NCT) aimed to protect this Right to Life under Article 21.
Furthermore, the Supreme Court ruled that the Right to Freedom of Religion (Article 25) is subject to the Right to Life (Article 21). However, the Delhi Government has done little more than impose bans. It has failed to instil values among NCT residents regarding environmental protection.
While residents might express concern about deteriorating air quality, especially during Diwali, many forget their fundamental duty, as outlined in Article 51A(g) of the Constitution of India, to protect the natural environment.
For whom is this ban? While it’s meant to benefit the residents of Delhi, I observe people setting off fireworks at every corner, I question. Do the Capital city’s residents see the ban as beneficial to them? And from the sounds around, the answer to my question seems to be: probably not.
However, the same city cries bloody murder every season over stubble burning and the eye-burning pollution which sets in during these months. One wonders: where is the disconnect?
Residents who buy, sell, and use firecrackers ignoring the ban might cite cultural and religious reasons to prioritise their Right to Freedom of Religion over the Right to Life of others. A study published in Lancet Planet Health in July 2024 found that approximately 12,000 deaths occur each year in Delhi due to air pollution—yet, who seems to care?
The actions of the Delhi Government are also relevant here. Each year, the Delhi Government enforces a ban on firecrackers, but the effectiveness of it is suspect. The Delhi Government has consistently relied on short-term solutions instead of implementing long-term strategies to raise awareness among residents about their responsibilities and the consequences of their actions, which violate the fundamental Right to Life.
Unless the public takes the initiative to adhere to these bans and work towards making the environment liveable, the government will continue to impose firecracker bans while residents disregard them.
(Views expressed are personal)