Kiran Bedi Unveils Multi-Step Strategy To Tackle Delhi’s Toxic Air

Bedi argued that prioritising these devices for public institutions creates inequity and distracts from systemic solutions. Instead, she urged authorities to focus on reducing emissions at source, controlling construction dust, enforcing vehicular regulations and mitigating stubble burning impacts.

Updated on:
A key component of her plan is a temporary ban on air purifiers in government offices. Photo: X
  • Kiran Bedi proposed a coordinated, district-level enforcement model to tackle Delhi’s severe air pollution, emphasising ground inspections by senior officials.

  • She called for a temporary ban on air purifiers in government offices, arguing that systemic emission control must be prioritised over selective indoor protection.

  • Bedi urged stronger community involvement and transparent monitoring, saying Delhi needs an emergency-style, accountable governance approach to achieve meaningful air-quality improvements.

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has proposed a structured action plan to confront Delhi’s escalating air pollution crisis, emphasising accountability, field-level enforcement and targeted restrictions.

Bedi outlined a coordinated response model that hinges on district-wise monitoring, joint inspections and clear ownership of responsibilities across agencies. She stressed that senior officials must conduct regular ground visits rather than rely solely on reports, enabling real-time assessment of violations and environmental hotspots.

A key component of her plan is a temporary ban on air purifiers in government offices.

Bedi also called for strengthened community participation, suggesting that citizen groups, RWAs and schools be integrated into neighbourhood-level monitoring and awareness efforts.

She emphasised that Delhi’s pollution levels demand an emergency-style governance approach: coordinated enforcement, transparent reporting, and the involvement of independent observers to track compliance.

According to Bedi, meaningful improvement will depend on continuous, measurable interventions rather than seasonal firefighting, and on an administrative culture that prioritises air quality as a public health imperative.

Chief Justice of India said on Thursday that the judiciary does not possess a “magic wand” to cleanse Delhi’s toxic air and that any real relief must come through long-term, expert-led institutional measures — not periodic court-directed fixes.

He made the remarks while hearing a plea in the long-running litigation over Delhi-NCR air pollution.

Justice pointed out that although many causes of pollution have been repeatedly identified over time, a complete and up-to-date understanding remains elusive. He said only domain experts — not judges or lawyers — can conduct the comprehensive assessments necessary to determine all contributing factors and workable solutions.

The court-appointed amicus curiae told the bench that the expert pollution-control body overseeing the Delhi region had proposed both short-term and long-term measures — but that much of this remained “on paper”, with little implemented on the ground. In response, the CJI agreed to hear the case again on December 1 and emphasised that pollution matters should no longer be treated as a ceremonial seasonal issue that flares before winter or festivals but needs regular, ongoing hearings and scrutiny.

