Kiran Bedi Unveils Multi-Step Strategy To Tackle Delhi’s Toxic Air

The court-appointed amicus curiae told the bench that the expert pollution-control body overseeing the Delhi region had proposed both short-term and long-term measures — but that much of this remained “on paper”, with little implemented on the ground. In response, the CJI agreed to hear the case again on December 1 and emphasised that pollution matters should no longer be treated as a ceremonial seasonal issue that flares before winter or festivals but needs regular, ongoing hearings and scrutiny.