Despite 50% Dip In Punjab Farm Fires, Delhi's Air Quality Stays 'Very Poor’

Delhi’s air quality remains “very poor” despite a 50% reduction in Punjab’s farm fires. Know the real causes.

Stubble Burning
Despite 50% Dip In Punjab Farm Fires, Delhi's Air Quality Stays 'Very Poor’
In recent years, the arrival of October and November has meant one thing for Delhi residents: a familiar and dreaded haze hanging in the air. Farm fires in Punjab, the traditional suspects for this spike in pollution, have dropped significantly this year. Yet, Delhi’s air quality remains “very poor.” So what’s really behind the city’s air pollution crisis, and how can people protect themselves during this festive season? Let’s look at the latest data, the causes of this pollution, and the steps we can take to improve the air we breathe.

Fewer Farm Fires, But No Relief for Delhi’s Air

According to data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, farm fire incidents in Punjab have gone down by half compared to last year. From September 15 to October 27, Punjab recorded 1,995 cases of stubble burning, compared to 4,059 during the same period in 2022. This marks a 50% drop and is part of a broader decline over the past two years. For instance, there were 8,147 fires in this timeframe in 2022, meaning this year’s numbers are down by an impressive 75% from two years ago.

However, despite these efforts, Delhi’s air quality has not seen a corresponding improvement. On October 27, the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 355, putting it in the “very poor” category. For Delhi’s residents, this means continued exposure to harmful particles and chemicals in the air, which have serious health effects.

Why Farm Fires Are Still an Issue

The practice of stubble burning remains common in agricultural states like Punjab and Haryana due to the quick turnaround required between harvesting paddy and planting wheat. Paddy residue, or stubble, needs to be cleared from the fields to make way for the next crop, and burning it is often the easiest and most cost-effective method for farmers who lack access to alternatives. Despite efforts to reduce this practice, including government incentives and awareness campaigns, some farmers continue to burn stubble due to time and resource constraints.

This year, the state of Punjab saw a significant reduction in these fires, with an estimated 26% fewer farm fires in 2023 compared to the previous year. Although this is a positive development, neighboring states have not seen similar declines. Additionally, while fewer farm fires help reduce pollution, they do not eliminate the problem entirely.

The Bigger Picture: What Else Is Causing Delhi’s Pollution?

While stubble burning contributes to Delhi’s poor air quality, several other factors play a significant role, especially during the festive season:

  1. Vehicle Emissions
    With a population of over 20 million, Delhi has one of the highest concentrations of vehicles in the country. These vehicles emit pollutants like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), which are major contributors to air pollution. During the festive season, traffic increases, as people travel to celebrate with friends and family, adding to the pollution load.

  2. Construction Dust
    Construction activities in and around Delhi create a large amount of dust, which contains fine particles that can be harmful when inhaled. This problem is particularly acute during the winter months, as colder air traps dust and pollutants close to the ground, worsening air quality.

  3. Industrial Emissions
    Factories and power plants surrounding Delhi emit a variety of pollutants, including sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. These emissions combine with other sources of pollution, making Delhi’s air quality particularly bad during winter. Industries in nearby areas like Ghaziabad, Noida, and Faridabad contribute significantly to the city’s pollution levels.

  4. Waste and Garbage Burning
    Despite regulations against it, garbage burning is still common in and around Delhi. People often burn plastic, wood, and other waste materials, which release harmful chemicals like dioxins into the air. Landfill fires are also common and add to the already polluted atmosphere.

  5. Road Dust
    Poorly maintained roads generate a lot of dust, which can be easily lifted into the air by passing vehicles. Road dust is particularly problematic during dry months and contributes significantly to Delhi’s PM10 pollution levels.

Seasonal and Geographical Factors

Delhi’s air pollution is also affected by seasonal changes and geographical factors. During winter, cold temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, creating a dense smog layer. Additionally, the Himalayas prevent pollution from dispersing northward, meaning that pollutants remain in the area longer.

Wind patterns also play a role in bringing pollution from neighboring states, including smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana. When these factors combine, Delhi’s air becomes particularly hazardous, especially in the winter months.

Steps to Protect Yourself During the Festive Season

With air pollution levels high, it’s essential to take steps to protect your health, especially during the festive season when pollution sources are at their peak. Here are some tips to help you stay safe:

  1. Use Masks
    Masks, especially N95 and N99 types, can filter out harmful particles from the air. Wearing a mask while outside, especially during peak pollution days, can reduce your exposure to harmful particles.

  2. Air Purifiers for Indoor Spaces
    Using air purifiers indoors can help maintain cleaner air at home. Look for air purifiers with HEPA filters, which are effective at removing particulate matter from the air. If an air purifier isn’t an option, keeping windows and doors closed during high-pollution days can help reduce indoor pollution.

  3. Stay Indoors During Peak Hours
    Pollution levels are often higher in the early morning and evening. Try to limit outdoor activities during these times, especially if the AQI is high. If you need to exercise, consider indoor workouts to avoid exposure to outdoor pollutants.

  4. Increase Ventilation and Humidity at Home
    Using a humidifier can help prevent pollutants from becoming airborne, especially during the dry winter months. Opening windows for short periods during lower-pollution times can help keep the indoor air fresh.

  5. Incorporate Anti-Pollution Foods in Your Diet
    Eating foods rich in antioxidants, such as vitamin C and E, can help combat the harmful effects of pollution. Include foods like fruits, vegetables, and green tea in your diet to support your immune system.

What’s Being Done to Improve Delhi’s Air

Graded Response Action Plan


The Delhi government and environmental agencies are implementing various initiatives to tackle pollution. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) activates measures like restricting vehicle movement, limiting construction activities, and setting emission limits for factories. However, these efforts are only part of the solution, as they focus on emergency responses rather than preventive measures.

To address the issue of stubble burning, both the central and state governments are providing subsidies for machines that can manage crop residue, as well as promoting awareness campaigns for sustainable farming practices. Programs like Happy Seeder and Pusa Decomposer have shown promise in reducing the need for burning, but wider adoption remains a challenge due to costs and logistical barriers.

Additionally, the Delhi government has set up smog towers and air purifiers in some areas to improve air quality in heavily polluted neighborhoods. While helpful in the short term, these solutions are limited in scope and don’t address the root causes of pollution.

