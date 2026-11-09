Over 100 people were treated for firecracker injuries in Jaipur on Diwali.
Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital handled 112 emergency cases, including 51 burns and 61 eye injuries.
A total of 13 patients required hospital admission for severe burns and eye trauma.
More than 100 people were treated for firecracker-related injuries, including burns, at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here on Diwali, officials said on Monday.
Dr R K Jain, head of SMS Hospital's Burns and Plastic Surgery Department, said 112 patients were brought to the emergency department on Sunday night. Of these, 51 suffered burns and 61 sustained eye injuries.
Two burn patients and 11 patients with eye injuries were hospitalised, he said.
Jaipuria Hospital Superintendent Dr Jeevraj Rathore said around 20 burn cases were reported at the hospital. The patients were referred to SMS Hospital as Jaipuria Hospital does not have a separate burns unit, he said.
SMS Hospital Additional Superintendent Dr Pradeep Sharma said special arrangements have been made from November 6 to 11 to deal with emergencies during the festive period.
He said doctors from ophthalmology, ENT, neurosurgery, anaesthesia and burns and plastic surgery departments have been deployed round the clock in the emergency department, in addition to regular medical staff.
Sharma said additional doctors have been deployed to handle emergencies without affecting regular hospital services.