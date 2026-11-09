Over 100 Treated For Firecracker-Related Injuries At Jaipur Hospital On Diwali

P
PTI
Published at:

Jaipur's SMS Hospital saw a surge in emergency admissions as over 100 individuals received treatment for burn and eye injuries caused by firecracker mishaps during Diwali celebrations

image Prefer on Google
Firecracker-Related Injuries At Jaipur
Firecracker-Related Injuries At Jaipur
Summary of this article

  • Over 100 people were treated for firecracker injuries in Jaipur on Diwali.

  • Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital handled 112 emergency cases, including 51 burns and 61 eye injuries.

  • A total of 13 patients required hospital admission for severe burns and eye trauma.

More than 100 people were treated for firecracker-related injuries, including burns, at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here on Diwali, officials said on Monday.

Dr R K Jain, head of SMS Hospital's Burns and Plastic Surgery Department, said 112 patients were brought to the emergency department on Sunday night. Of these, 51 suffered burns and 61 sustained eye injuries.

Two burn patients and 11 patients with eye injuries were hospitalised, he said.

Jaipuria Hospital Superintendent Dr Jeevraj Rathore said around 20 burn cases were reported at the hospital. The patients were referred to SMS Hospital as Jaipuria Hospital does not have a separate burns unit, he said.

SMS Hospital Additional Superintendent Dr Pradeep Sharma said special arrangements have been made from November 6 to 11 to deal with emergencies during the festive period.

He said doctors from ophthalmology, ENT, neurosurgery, anaesthesia and burns and plastic surgery departments have been deployed round the clock in the emergency department, in addition to regular medical staff.

Related Content
An Indian Air Force IL-76MD aircraft lands on the runway at Nyoma airfield, at an altitude of 13,629 feet, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world, at Nyoma. - | Photo: @IAF_MCC/X via PTI
On This Day: MS Dhoni Announced His Arrival With Iconic 183-Run Knock Against Sri Lanka - BCCI
null - null
Prabhas Teases Fauzi Poster And Kalki 2898 AD - Instagram/ X

Sharma said additional doctors have been deployed to handle emergencies without affecting regular hospital services.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories