CM's 'One-Man Show' Going On In Kerala's UDF Govt: CPI(M) Leader Vasavan

Senior CPI(M) leader V. N. Vasavan alleged that the UDF government in Kerala is being run as a "one-man show" by Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan.
He claimed key cabinet ministers are consistently kept in the dark or bypass authority regarding major decisions within their own departments.
As an example, he cited the Electricity Minister professing ignorance about a major power purchase decision made despite warnings from the former KSEB chairman.
Senior CPI(M) leader V N Vasavan on Monday alleged that the UDF government in Kerala is being run as a "one-man show" by Chief Minister V D Satheesan as most of the ministers are claiming lack of knowledge regarding important decisions taken by their departments.
Vasavan, speaking to reporters, said that various ministers, including those of Electricity, Excise and Health, either claim they are unaware of important decisions concerning their respective departments or say that they need to discuss with the CM.
"Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph claimed lack of knowledge regarding the government decision to purchase power from a private platform and the former KSEB chairman advising against the same," he claimed.
Similar remarks were made by the other ministers in a manner which indicates that all the decisions are being taken by the CM, he said.
"So, it appears a one-man show is going on in this government with the ministers having no rights or power. As a result, many things are getting delayed in various departments. It is a serious issue as people are suffering the most because of this," Vasavan, a former minister, claimed.