K Muraleedharan alleged an unseen force is driving UDF Convener Adoor Prakash's attacks on Kerala CM V D Satheesan.
Adoor Prakash had accused Chief Minister Satheesan of taking major administrative decisions unilaterally without ally consultations.
Muraleedharan defended the Chief Minister, stating that all major government actions are carried out following proper consensus.
Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Monday said that when one person was repeatedly making allegations against Chief Minister V D Satheesan, then "someone was behind the curtain".
Muraleedharan was replying to reporters' queries about UDF convener Adoor Prakash, again reportedly claiming that major administrative and policy decisions were being made unilaterally by the CM without consulting him or alliance partners.
"If someone is repeatedly making allegations against the CM, there is someone behind the curtain. That is all I can say," the minister said.
He also said that these things will be looked into by the party's national leadership, which will take a decision on it in a timely manner.
Prakash had created controversy when he had publicly criticised Satheesan at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that major administrative and policy decisions were being made unilaterally without consulting him or alliance partners.
The UDF convener had also escalated the matter by filing a formal written complaint with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and meeting AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi and Rahul Gandhi to demand central intervention.
Later, Satheesan, in his defence, had said that all policy decisions were made in consultation with top party leadership and that routine administrative matters were handled by the Cabinet.
Prakash has again raised the same allegations in an interview to a media house recently.
Regarding the preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage, Muraleedharan, who is also the state Devaswom Minister, said that more bus services are being arranged to the hill shrine.