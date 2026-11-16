Kerala CM urges citizens to uphold empathy and mutual respect.
Appeal marks International Day for Tolerance with a call for social harmony.
Message highlights dialogue, inclusivity, and peaceful coexistence.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday urged everyone, on the occasion of International Day for Tolerance, to uphold the values of empathy, respect, and mutual understanding.
The International Day for Tolerance is observed annually on November 16 to promote public awareness about the dangers of intolerance and to advance mutual understanding, cultural diversity, and human rights.
It is observed every year after a proclamation by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996, following the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1995.
In an 'X' post, Satheesan said that Keralam's greatest strength lies in its diversity and enduring legacy of harmonious coexistence.
"On this International Day for Tolerance, let us reaffirm our commitment to the values of empathy, respect, and mutual understanding. Let us stand united against bigotry and division, and work together to build a progressive, inclusive society where every voice is heard and every individual is treated with dignity," he said.