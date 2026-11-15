President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the statue of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on his 151st birth anniversary, observed nationwide as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15, 2026.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also joined the dignitaries in offering tributes, accompanied by traditional cultural performances by tribal folk artists.