President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the statue of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on his 151st birth anniversary, observed nationwide as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15, 2026.
Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also joined the dignitaries in offering tributes, accompanied by traditional cultural performances by tribal folk artists.
Leaders honoured Birsa Munda's Ulgulan resistance against British colonial rule and called upon citizens to recognize the invaluable contributions of tribal communities to India's independence and nation-building.
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid floral tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda in the Parliament House complex on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes at the statue of the tribal freedom fighter.
Prime Minister Modi also joined the performers in playing the 'kartal', a traditional wooden percussion instrument fitted with brass or steel cymbals.
The occasion is also observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, honouring the contributions and legacy of India's tribal communities.