Sikkim Governor, CM Extend Chhath Puja Greetings; Term It Festival Of Gratitude To Nature

Sikkim Governor Dushyant Gautam and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended warm greetings to citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja, highlighting its message of faith, devotion, and gratitude toward nature.
Governor Gautam noted that offering arghya to the setting and rising sun conveys equanimity, positive energy, and social harmony, while praying to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya for every family's health and prosperity.
Chief Minister Tamang expressed hope that the blessings of Surya Dev would bring happiness and well-being to every household and strengthen bonds of love and togetherness across the state.
Sikkim Governor Dushyant Gautam and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday extended greetings to people on Chhath Puja, wishing happiness, good health, prosperity and harmony for all.
In his message, Governor Gautam described Chhath as a festival of purity, unwavering faith and devotion to Lord Surya, highlighting its message of gratitude towards nature.
"The tradition of offering 'arghya' to the rising and setting sun conveys equanimity, positive energy and social harmony in life," he said.
Gautam also prayed to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God to fulfil the prayers of devotees and bless every family with good health and continued prosperity.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in his message, said the festival embodies faith, devotion, gratitude and reverence for nature.
"May the blessings of Surya Dev bring happiness, good health, prosperity and harmony to every household. May the spirit of Chhath Puja strengthen our bonds of love and togetherness, illuminating our lives with peace and positivity," he said.
Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali and is also known as Surya Sashthi, as it is dedicated to the Sun God. It is one of the most popular festivals for the natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.
Devotees will worship the setting sun on Sunday and the rising sun on Monday. It involves offering "arghya" to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water.