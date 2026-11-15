'He Wikitoria, He Mihi Nui': Shreyas Iyer's Maori Post After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series Win Explained

India defended 209 to beat New Zealand by 22 runs in the 5th ODI, clinching the series 3-1
Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan scored 46 each before Arshdeep Singh took 3-30 to bowl the hosts out for 187
The win snapped New Zealand’s seven-year, 11-series home ODI winning streak
India capped off a memorable white-ball tour of New Zealand with a gripping 22-run victory in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, clinching the five-match series 3-1. After being put in to bat, India suffered an early top-order collapse as senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell cheaply.
Counterattacking knocks of 46 apiece from Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan, alongside a vital 26-run last-wicket partnership between Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj, lifted the visitors to a fighting 209 all out in 42.1 overs.
In reply, India’s disciplined bowling attack turned the screws on the hosts on a tricky surface. Player of the Match Arshdeep Singh led the charge with an incisive spell of 3-30, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel claimed two wickets each—and debutant Yash Thakur picked up his maiden international scalp—to bowl New Zealand out for 187 in 48.1 overs.
The triumph also marked India’s first overseas ODI series win under head coach Gautam Gambhir and snapped the Black Caps' remarkable seven-year, 11-series home ODI winning streak.
Shreyas Iyer's Maori Celebration
Following the series-clinching triumph, interim ODI captain Shreyas Iyer took to social media platform X to celebrate the milestone with fans.
Continuing a thoughtful trend from earlier on the tour—when he posted the Māori expression "Ka mau te wehi" after India's T20I series victory—Iyer shared celebratory photographs from the Bay Oval trophy presentation alongside a concise five-word Māori caption: "He wikitoria, he mihi nui."
In te reo Māori, the indigenous language of New Zealand, the phrase translates to "A victory, a big thank you" or "What a victory, heartfelt congratulations." Broken down word-for-word, "he" acts as an indefinite article carrying an appreciative, exclamatory tone, "wikitoria" is the Māori transliteration for victory, and "mihi nui" literally means a great acknowledgment or warm gratitude.
Through those simple words, Iyer seamlessly celebrated India’s hard-fought series triumph while paying respectful tribute to the host nation's local culture, hospitality, and passionate cricket supporters.