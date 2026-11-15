'He Wikitoria, He Mihi Nui': Shreyas Iyer's Maori Post After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series Win Explained

In reply, India’s disciplined bowling attack turned the screws on the hosts on a tricky surface. Player of the Match Arshdeep Singh led the charge with an incisive spell of 3-30, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel claimed two wickets each—and debutant Yash Thakur picked up his maiden international scalp—to bowl New Zealand out for 187 in 48.1 overs.