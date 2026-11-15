From Dream Proposal To 5th ODI Heroics: Arshdeep Singh’s Whirlwind Triumph in New Zealand

Arshdeep Singh delivered a match-winning all-round performance in India’s fifth ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui
He scored 14 off four balls, including two sixes, to lift India from 183 for 9 to 209
The pacer then took 3 for 30, dismissing Will Young and Nick Kelly before finishing with a wicket maiden
Arshdeep Singh capped what he called a dream spell in Mount Maunganui with a match-winning all-round display in India's fifth ODI against New Zealand, after sealing his move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians and announcing his engagement to Samreen Kaur. India Today reported that the pacer starred with bat and ball as India bounced back after the fourth ODI defeat.
India were in deep trouble at 183 for 9 in 40.3 overs when Arshdeep hit 14 off four balls, including two sixes, to push the total to 209. He then led the attack, dismissed Will Young and Nick Kelly and closed the game with a wicket maiden in his final over to finish with 3 for 30. The performance earned Arshdeep the Player of the Match award.
It also rounded off a five-day stretch in Mount Maunganui that, as India Today reported, felt "straight out of a Bollywood movie"—from his IPL switch to Mumbai Indians to his engagement announcement and then a decisive hand in India's win.
Batting Rescue Act
Those late runs mattered.
Arshdeep's 14 off just four balls came when India looked set to fold below 200. His two maximums gave India a total that, in the end, proved enoug
At the post-match presentation, Arshdeep made clear that batting is no chore for him. "I love my batting. Even if I’m batting at eleven, I enjoy it. And always trying to create room for myself and smash it. But some people on my team say that I’m scared of the ball. But I take it. I create room," Arshdeep said.
He also revealed what he discussed with Mohammed Siraj during the last-wicket stand. "That’s the chat when we ended the batting as well. Siraj told me that these runs would be very crucial. And we made sure we went above 200 and that was a little thought in mind: we had crossed a small milestone there and had some runs to bowl at," Arshdeep said.
Bowling Discipline
Then he sealed it.
Arshdeep struck key blows by dismissing Will Young and Nick Kelly, and he stayed on target even when wickets did not come early. His final over—a wicket maiden—shut the door on New Zealand and left him with figures of 3 for 30.
He said India's attack stuck to its plan throughout. "I feel like we kept coming and we were very disciplined with our areas and we didn’t let go of that thing even when we were not getting the results, we were not getting the wickets. But we kept bowling that and eventually got the results and yes, we won," Arshdeep said.
Love And Support
He said his fiancé has played a big role in keeping him in the right frame of mind. "I mean, God has been really grateful and kind to me. I’ve got a really nice partner. She’s very supportive and always helps me stay in the right mindset. So yes, a lot credit goes to her as well, the way I am on the field depends a lot on how I’m working off the field. So yes, it’s been very exciting and I’m loving it," Arshdeep said.
The proposal, he added, brought its own pressure. Arshdeep said he was tense when he went down on one knee, but Mount Maunganui did the rest. "Can’t ask for a better view to do that. I was pretty tense but yes, the view helped and it feels pretty nice," Arshdeep said.