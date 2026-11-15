From Dream Proposal To 5th ODI Heroics: Arshdeep Singh’s Whirlwind Triumph in New Zealand

He said his fiancé has played a big role in keeping him in the right frame of mind. "I mean, God has been really grateful and kind to me. I’ve got a really nice partner. She’s very supportive and always helps me stay in the right mindset. So yes, a lot credit goes to her as well, the way I am on the field depends a lot on how I’m working off the field. So yes, it’s been very exciting and I’m loving it," Arshdeep said.