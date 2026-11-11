Arshdeep Singh Announces Engagement With Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Hours After Joining MI

Arshdeep Singh announces engagement to Samreen Kaur on Wednesday, November 11
Arshdeep took to Instagram to share the engagement images
Earlier in the day, Punjab Kings traded Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai Indians
Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh announced his engagement to long-time partner Samreen Kaur on Wednesday, November 11.
Taking to Instagram, Arshdeep shared pictures of the couple alongside the caption: "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026. (hi fiancé)"
The couple have been in a relationship for several years, frequently making public appearances together during previous IPL seasons.
The engagement tops off a landmark day for the left-arm fast bowler. Earlier, it was officially announced that Arshdeep has moved to the Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster trade worth ₹18 crore, with Hardik Pandya moving the other way to the Punjab Kings. Arshdeep leaves PBKS as their premier wicket-taker with 111 scalps to his name.