Arshdeep Singh Announces Engagement With Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Hours After Joining MI

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh announced his engagement to long-time partner Samreen Kaur on Wednesday, November 11

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Arshdeep Singh Shares engagement photos with Samreen Kaur on Instagram
Arshdeep Singh Shares engagement photos with Samreen Kaur on Instagram | Photo: Instagram/_arshdeep.singh__
Summary of this article

  • Arshdeep Singh announces engagement to Samreen Kaur on Wednesday, November 11

  • Arshdeep took to Instagram to share the engagement images

  • Earlier in the day, Punjab Kings traded Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai Indians

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh announced his engagement to long-time partner Samreen Kaur on Wednesday, November 11.

Taking to Instagram, Arshdeep shared pictures of the couple alongside the caption: "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026. (hi fiancé)"

The couple have been in a relationship for several years, frequently making public appearances together during previous IPL seasons.

Deal Locked! Hardik Pandya Joins PBKS For Rs 18 Crore, Arshdeep Finds New Home In MI

By Outlook Sports Desk

The engagement tops off a landmark day for the left-arm fast bowler. Earlier, it was officially announced that Arshdeep has moved to the Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster trade worth ₹18 crore, with Hardik Pandya moving the other way to the Punjab Kings. Arshdeep leaves PBKS as their premier wicket-taker with 111 scalps to his name.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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