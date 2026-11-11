Hardik Pandya moves from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings in a major IPL 2027 trade
Arshdeep Singh joins Mumbai Indians after leaving Punjab Kings
Both players are reportedly traded at INR 18 crore each ahead of the IPL 2027 season
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a blockbuster transfer ahead of the 2027 season, with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings completing a major player exchange involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Hardik will move to Punjab Kings, while India's left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep will begin a new chapter with the five-time champions.
The trade marks a significant change for both franchises as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. According to the official announcement, Hardik will join PBKS for INR 18 crore, while Arshdeep Singh will move to MI at the same fee.
Hardik Pandya Ends Mumbai Indians Stint, Joins Punjab Kings
Hardik's departure brings an end to his second stint with Mumbai Indians. He initially represented the franchise between 2015 and 2021 before joining Gujarat Titans in 2022.
The all-rounder enjoyed considerable success with Gujarat, leading the franchise to the IPL title in its debut season before reaching another final in 2023. He returned to Mumbai ahead of IPL 2024 and replaced Rohit Sharma as captain.
However, his second stint did not produce the expected results. MI finished at the bottom of the table in 2024, reached Qualifier 2 in 2025 and slipped to ninth position in 2026.
Hardik also struggled with fitness issues, missing matches during the previous season. Back spasms, a leg strain and a shin injury further disrupted his availability.
Arshdeep Singh Joins Mumbai Indians After Punjab Kings Exit
Meanwhile, Arshdeep's departure marks the end of a long association with Punjab Kings. The left-arm pacer made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2019 and developed into one of India's leading white-ball bowlers.
He featured in 96 IPL matches for PBKS, claiming 111 wickets. Punjab had secured his services for INR 18 crore at the 2025 mega auction.
Mumbai Indians will hope his arrival strengthens their pace attack, particularly after their bowling unit faced difficulties during IPL 2026.
The addition of Arshdeep also gives MI another established Indian fast-bowling option alongside Jasprit Bumrah. For Punjab, Hardik's all-round abilities could provide an important boost as they continue their pursuit of a maiden IPL championship