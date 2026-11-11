Deal Locked! Hardik Pandya Joins PBKS For Rs 18 Crore, Arshdeep Finds New Home In MI

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Hardik Pandya joins Punjab Kings while Arshdeep Singh moves to Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster player exchange ahead of the IPL 2027 season

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Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade
India's Arshdeep Singh, left, and Hardik Pandya during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Summary of this article

  • Hardik Pandya moves from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings in a major IPL 2027 trade

  • Arshdeep Singh joins Mumbai Indians after leaving Punjab Kings

  • Both players are reportedly traded at INR 18 crore each ahead of the IPL 2027 season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a blockbuster transfer ahead of the 2027 season, with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings completing a major player exchange involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Hardik will move to Punjab Kings, while India's left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep will begin a new chapter with the five-time champions.

The trade marks a significant change for both franchises as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. According to the official announcement, Hardik will join PBKS for INR 18 crore, while Arshdeep Singh will move to MI at the same fee.

Hardik Pandya Ends Mumbai Indians Stint, Joins Punjab Kings

Hardik's departure brings an end to his second stint with Mumbai Indians. He initially represented the franchise between 2015 and 2021 before joining Gujarat Titans in 2022.

The all-rounder enjoyed considerable success with Gujarat, leading the franchise to the IPL title in its debut season before reaching another final in 2023. He returned to Mumbai ahead of IPL 2024 and replaced Rohit Sharma as captain.

Also Check: Who Will Lead Punjab Kings If Hardik Pandya's Trade Goes Through?

However, his second stint did not produce the expected results. MI finished at the bottom of the table in 2024, reached Qualifier 2 in 2025 and slipped to ninth position in 2026.

Related Content
Arshdeep Singh (left) and Seniour journalist Vimal Kumar (right) with Arshdeep Singh's father (extreme right) - AP and X
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are working on a deal between Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. - AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reached an agreement for a trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. - File/AP

Hardik also struggled with fitness issues, missing matches during the previous season. Back spasms, a leg strain and a shin injury further disrupted his availability.

Arshdeep Singh Joins Mumbai Indians After Punjab Kings Exit

Meanwhile, Arshdeep's departure marks the end of a long association with Punjab Kings. The left-arm pacer made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2019 and developed into one of India's leading white-ball bowlers.

Also Check: Who Benefits From Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade?

He featured in 96 IPL matches for PBKS, claiming 111 wickets. Punjab had secured his services for INR 18 crore at the 2025 mega auction.

Mumbai Indians will hope his arrival strengthens their pace attack, particularly after their bowling unit faced difficulties during IPL 2026.

The addition of Arshdeep also gives MI another established Indian fast-bowling option alongside Jasprit Bumrah. For Punjab, Hardik's all-round abilities could provide an important boost as they continue their pursuit of a maiden IPL championship

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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