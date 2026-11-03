Hardik Pandya To Punjab Kings? Mumbai Indians In Advanced Talks For Massive Swap Involving Star Pacer

Punjab Kings are nearing a deal to bring Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians before the IPL 2027 retention deadline
The proposed exchange is likely to involve Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod moving to Mumbai Indians
Ricky Ponting’s Punjab and Mumbai management have advanced talks, with an official announcement expected later this week
Ace India all-rounder Hardik Pandya could turn out for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming IPL season, with Mumbai Indians and the Punjab-based franchise in advanced discussions over a potential trade.
According to a Sportstar report, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are closing in on a deal that would see left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod move to Mumbai in exchange for Hardik.
The talks are at an advanced stage. Senior management of Punjab and Mumbai have all but agreed on the proposed exchange, with the paperwork expected to go to IPL officials next.
Punjab’s push followed Mumbai’s move. According to the report, Punjab’s interest in signing a match-winning all-rounder came after an initial approach from a senior Mumbai Indians official.
Once Punjab agreed to explore a Hardik deal, the discussions narrowed to Arshdeep and Vishnu as the players most likely to be offered in return. That turned the talks from a broad trade enquiry into a near-finished player exchange.
Mumbai’s Wider Search
Mumbai looked beyond Punjab. The franchise had explored the possibility of trading Hardik with at least three other teams.
Among those sides, Kolkata Knight Riders were the only other franchise whose talks with Mumbai reached an advanced stage. A potential multi-player deal involving Hardik was under consideration in those discussions.
That avenue now appears less likely if Hardik joins Punjab. It is still unclear whether KKR will now try for another high-profile player from the Mumbai Indians squad.
Possible Punjab Follow-up
Arshdeep’s likely exit may push Punjab to open talks with Lucknow Super Giants over a separate swap.
Punjab may seek a deal involving left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan and Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Hardik’s arrival is expected to reduce Stoinis’s role in the side.
Mohsin remains of interest to Punjab. Fitness permitting, the left-arm quick is highly rated by the Punjab think-tank and could help replace some of what Arshdeep would take away.
Arshdeep And Hardik
Arshdeep’s path back to Punjab was expensive. The left-arm pacer had been released before the 2025 mega auction but Punjab brought him back through the Right to Match card.
Sunrisers Hyderabad had raised their winning bid from Rs 15.75 crore to Rs 18 crore. Punjab then matched that amount to retain Arshdeep, which makes his likely departure notable so soon after that call.
Hardik’s recent journey has also been eventful. He returned to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash trade from Gujarat Titans before IPL 2024 after a successful two-season spell there, including leading Gujarat to the title in 2022.
His next three seasons as Mumbai captain brought limited returns. The team finished near the bottom of the standings twice, which gives added context to Mumbai’s willingness to consider a trade involving one of their biggest names.