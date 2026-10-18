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'A Far-Shot': R Ashwin Reacts To MS Dhoni-CSK Rumours, Reveals Real Frontrunner In Hardik Pandya Trade

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyaya
Published at:

Speculation over Hardik Pandya’s future at Mumbai Indians has intensified ahead of the next Indian Premier League season, with Ravichandran Ashwin commenting on reports linking the all-rounder to Chennai Super Kings.

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Summary of this article

  • Speculation over Hardik Pandya’s future at Mumbai Indians has gathered pace ahead of the next IPL season

  • Ravichandran Ashwin addressed reports linking Hardik Pandya with Chennai Super Kings on his YouTube channel

  • Ashwin said a move involving MS Dhoni and CSK would be a great addition but called it a far-shot

Speculation over Hardik Pandya's future at Mumbai Indians has picked up ahead of the next Indian Premier League season, with talk centred on a possible move to Chennai Super Kings. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now weighed in on the reports around the star all-rounder.

The discussion matters because it involves Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the IPL's two five-time champions. Social media chatter has linked Pandya with a trade, even as Mumbai Indians head into an important phase before the next season.

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Ashwin sees the appeal. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he addressed reports that MS Dhoni could try to bring Pandya to Chennai, where Dhoni remains a CSK icon.

"There have been conversations that Dhoni will personally convince Hardik Pandya to come to CSK. It will be a great addition for CSK. But in my opinion, it is a real far-shot," Ashwin said.

His remarks acknowledge why the rumour has drawn attention. Pandya is one of the league's biggest all-rounders and his addition would strengthen CSK, but Ashwin did not back the idea as a likely move.

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Ashwin also pointed to another option. He suggested Rajasthan Royals may be in a stronger position if a trade for Pandya does take shape.

"From what I've heard, RR are at the top of the list in the Hardik trade," he added.

That shifts the focus beyond Chennai. It also suggests that if Pandya does leave Mumbai Indians, CSK may not be the front-runner.

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The timing stands out. Mumbai Indians are preparing for a major change in their coaching set-up after head coach Mahela Jayawardene's departure.

That backdrop gives the trade talk added weight as the franchise looks ahead to the next IPL season. Earlier media reports also suggested that the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, might give Rohit Sharma the captaincy of the team, while Hardik stays as player.

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