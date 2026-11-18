Looking Back At Thala's Iconic Hairstyle Evolution Over The Years | See Photos

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee 18 November 2026 6:26 pm Published at: 18 November 2026 6:07 pm Updated on:

MS Dhoni’s IPL retirement in November 2026 closes a legendary 18-season playing chapter defined by five titles with Chennai Super Kings and an iconic evolution of hairstyles. Stepping into a team mentor role at 45 after missing the 2026 season through injury, 'Thala' leaves behind a visual timeline as memorable as his last-over finishes. When the league began in 2008, Dhoni had already traded his trademark flowing locks for a sharper, spiky crop, soon followed by his famous 2011 post-World Cup buzz cut and edgy 2013 faux-hawk. Over the next decade, his look matured alongside his calm leadership—moving through sleek side-parts, military fades, and distinguished salt-and-pepper crops—before delighting fans with a nostalgic return to vintage long hair in 2024. Just as his game adapted across eras, every haircut captured a distinct phase of Indian cricket’s ultimate trendsetter.