India and New Zealand will lock horns in the first Test in Wellington
The match will start on Thursday, November 18 at 3.30 AM
Check live streaming, preview, squad, when and where to watch
Having won the T20I series and ODI series, India will look to begin the Test campaign against New Zealand with a win. The two-Test series will start at Basin Reserve, Wellington, on Thursday, November 19.
India defeated the Kiwi team 3-2 in T20Is and 3-1 in ODIs. However, skipper Shubman Gill knows that defeating New Zealand on their home turf is as difficult as scaling a mountain, especially for a team like India, which is going through a transition phase.
India haven't won a Test series in SENA countries since 2020. They won a Test series in SENA in 2020/21 against Australia. Since then, they have been on five SENA tours and lost two, drawing the other three.
Shubman Gill remembered his last tour in New Zealand during the pre-match press conference and said, "What I remember from that series is, they challenged us in a lot of different areas, and we also challenged them, but we didn't challenge them in different aspects."
"I thought they were way more prepared and they knew exactly how to challenge our weaknesses according to their strengths," he added.
This time around, Shubman Gill & Co. haven't left any stone unturned with their preparation. India A played three multi-day tours against New Zealand A, with a lot of the main squad players featuring in the contest. Shubman and KL also didn't play in the fourth and fifth ODIs to have proper rest ahead of the Test series.
Return of Bumrah and Pant
In another piece of good news for India, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will be featuring for India in the first Test. Shubman Gill almost confirmed India's playing XI on the eve of the match, as he told the media that the team will go ahead with four pace bowling options with different skill sets.
Jasprit Bumrah will make his return to the side, along with Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter got injured during the match against Sri Lanka, creating some doubt about his participation. However, Shubman Gill confirmed that Rishabh Pant will walk directly into the XI.
A Crucial Series
New Zealand have won the last Test series against the West Indies at home. However, they have not been quite a force at home in the last couple of years, losing to England and Australia.
They will look to make their home a stronghold again. The series holds great significance for the Indian team, with their chances of making it to the WTC final hanging by a thread.
All You Need To Know About The India vs New Zealand 1st Test
When and where will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test take place?
The 1st Test between India and New Zealand will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 03:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 03:00 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 1st Test?
The 1st Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Squads
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Will Young
India: Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar