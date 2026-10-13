India and New Zealand begin their 12-match multi-format series on October 22.
The series will begin with the five-match T20I series, followed by a five-match ODI series, and will be capped off by a two-match Test series.
Shreyas Iyer will lead India in T20Is, while Shubman Gill will captain the Men in Blue in ODIs and Test series.
India will face New Zealand in a 12-match multi-format series starting on October 22. The series will begin with the two teams locking horns in a five-match T20I series, followed by a five-match ODI series, and will be capped off by a two-match Test series.
Each match of the tour will pose difficult questions for the visitors. The Shreyas Iyer-led T20 side didn't have a great UK tour, losing to Ireland and England before turning the tide with wins over Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.
India's ODI and Test teams will be led by Shubman Gill. Preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup have already kicked off with the series against the West Indies.
Now, India will look to find answers after their bowling attack looked pale against the Windies, allowing the opposition to chase down their highest-ever ODI target in the third match. However, India still took the series 2–1.
India's Test team is going through a period of transition and is struggling to maintain the dominance it once commanded. India's last assignment in the longest format was against Sri Lanka, where they won the two-match series 1–0.
India currently sits fifth in the WTC 2025–27 standings and will look to improve their position. India will look to strengthened their position in the points table.
India's Tour Of New Zealand Schedule
|Format
|Dates
|Venues
|T20Is (5 Matches)
|Oct 22 ? Nov 1, 2026
|Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton
|ODIs (5 Matches)
|Nov 4 ? Nov 15, 2026
|Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Mount Maunganui
|Tests (2 Matches)
|Nov 19 ? Dec 1, 2026
|Wellington (Nov 19?23), Christchurch (Nov 27?Dec 1)
India Vs New Zealand T20I Schedule
|Match
|Date (2026)
|Start Time (IST)
|Venue
|Location
|1st T20I
|Oct-22
|12:30 PM
|Hagley Park South
|Christchurch
|2nd T20I
|Oct-24
|12:30 PM
|Hagley Park South
|Christchurch
|3rd T20I
|Oct-27
|12:30 PM
|Hnry Stadium
|Wellington
|4th T20I
|Oct-30
|12:30 PM
|Eden Park
|Auckland
|5th T20I
|Nov-01
|12:30 PM
|Seddon Park
|Hamilton
India Vs New Zealand ODI Schedule
|Match
|Date (2026)
|Start Time (IST)
|Venue
|City
|1st ODI
|Nov-04
|7:30 AM
|Eden Park
|Auckland
|2nd ODI
|Nov-07
|7:30 AM
|Hnry Stadium
|Wellington
|3rd ODI
|Nov-10
|7:30 AM
|Seddon Park
|Hamilton
|4th ODI
|Nov-13
|7:30 AM
|Bay Oval
|Tauranga
|5th ODI
|Nov-15
|7:30 AM
|Bay Oval
|Tauranga
India Vs New Zealand Test Schedule
|Match
|Date (2026)
|Start Time (IST)
|Venue
|City
|1st Test
|November 19 ? 23
|3:30 AM
|Basin Reserve
|Wellington
|2nd Test
|November 27 ? Dec 1
|3:30 AM
|Hagley Park South
|Christchurch
India And New Zealand's Squad For The Series
India’s T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
*India is yet to announce ODI and Test Squads
New Zealand's T20I Squad: Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, and Nathan Smith.
New Zealand Squad for ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner
For ODIs 4 & 5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.
*New Zealand is yet to announce their squad for the Test series
Where to Watch India vs West Indies T20Is Live?
Indian viewers can watch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, while digital streaming will be available on JioHotstar through its app and website.
TV: Sony Sports Network
Live streaming: SonyLiv App
Start time: 12:30 PM IST For T20Is, 7:30 AM For ODIs, And 3:30 AM For Tests
Series: 5 T20Is, 5 ODIs, 2 Tests
First match: October 22, Christchurch