India Vs New Zealand 2026: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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India and New Zealand begin a twelve-match series on October 22. Get the complete schedule, fixtures, venues, squads, match timings, live streaming and broadcast details

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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Match Highlights Guwahati
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Match Highlights Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • India and New Zealand begin their 12-match multi-format series on October 22.

  • The series will begin with the five-match T20I series, followed by a five-match ODI series, and will be capped off by a two-match Test series.

  • Shreyas Iyer will lead India in T20Is, while Shubman Gill will captain the Men in Blue in ODIs and Test series.

India will face New Zealand in a 12-match multi-format series starting on October 22. The series will begin with the two teams locking horns in a five-match T20I series, followed by a five-match ODI series, and will be capped off by a two-match Test series.

Each match of the tour will pose difficult questions for the visitors. The Shreyas Iyer-led T20 side didn't have a great UK tour, losing to Ireland and England before turning the tide with wins over Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

India's ODI and Test teams will be led by Shubman Gill. Preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup have already kicked off with the series against the West Indies.

Now, India will look to find answers after their bowling attack looked pale against the Windies, allowing the opposition to chase down their highest-ever ODI target in the third match. However, India still took the series 2–1.

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India's Test team is going through a period of transition and is struggling to maintain the dominance it once commanded. India's last assignment in the longest format was against Sri Lanka, where they won the two-match series 1–0.

India currently sits fifth in the WTC 2025–27 standings and will look to improve their position. India will look to strengthened their position in the points table.

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India's Tour Of New Zealand Schedule

FormatDatesVenues
T20Is (5 Matches)Oct 22 ? Nov 1, 2026Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton
ODIs (5 Matches)Nov 4 ? Nov 15, 2026Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Mount Maunganui
Tests (2 Matches)Nov 19 ? Dec 1, 2026Wellington (Nov 19?23), Christchurch (Nov 27?Dec 1)

India Vs New Zealand T20I Schedule

MatchDate (2026)Start Time (IST)VenueLocation
1st T20IOct-2212:30 PMHagley Park SouthChristchurch
2nd T20IOct-2412:30 PMHagley Park SouthChristchurch
3rd T20IOct-2712:30 PMHnry StadiumWellington
4th T20IOct-3012:30 PMEden ParkAuckland
5th T20INov-0112:30 PMSeddon ParkHamilton

India Vs New Zealand ODI Schedule

MatchDate (2026)Start Time (IST)VenueCity
1st ODINov-047:30 AMEden ParkAuckland
2nd ODINov-077:30 AMHnry StadiumWellington
3rd ODINov-107:30 AMSeddon ParkHamilton
4th ODINov-137:30 AMBay OvalTauranga
5th ODINov-157:30 AMBay OvalTauranga

India Vs New Zealand Test Schedule

MatchDate (2026)Start Time (IST)VenueCity
1st TestNovember 19 ? 233:30 AMBasin ReserveWellington
2nd TestNovember 27 ? Dec 13:30 AMHagley Park SouthChristchurch

India And New Zealand's Squad For The Series

India’s T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

*India is yet to announce ODI and Test Squads

New Zealand's T20I Squad: Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, and Nathan Smith.

New Zealand Squad for ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner

For ODIs 4 & 5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

*New Zealand is yet to announce their squad for the Test series

Where to Watch India vs West Indies T20Is Live?

Indian viewers can watch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, while digital streaming will be available on JioHotstar through its app and website.

  • TV: Sony Sports Network

  • Live streaming: SonyLiv App

  • Start time: 12:30 PM IST For T20Is, 7:30 AM For ODIs, And 3:30 AM For Tests

  • Series: 5 T20Is, 5 ODIs, 2 Tests

  • First match: October 22, Christchurch

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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