New Zealand name 16-member squad for the four-Test Australia tour, starting December 9
Will O’Rourke returns, while Matt Fisher and Michael Rae are named as reserve pacers
Mitchell Santner and Blair Tickner remain sidelined through injuries but could join the tour later
New Zealand announced their 16-member Test squad on Saturday, November 28, recalling fast bowler Will O’Rourke for the upcoming four-match series against Australia, which begins on December 9 in Perth.
O’Rourke missed the ongoing home series against India as part of the team management’s workload management plans.
The right-arm pacer will bolster an experienced New Zealand bowling attack as the Black Caps prepare for a challenging assignment across Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Matt Fisher and Michael Rae have also been included as reserve fast-bowling options.
New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham welcomed O’Rourke’s return, highlighting the additional dimension his pace and height could bring to the attack.
"Being able to bring Will back into what is already a high-quality pace unit is really exciting. What he offers with his height and ability to bring that ball into the right-hander at pace creates another dimension to our attack and complements some of the other skillsets we have at our disposal," Latham said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.
Fisher, who made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in August 2025, has been rewarded with a place in the touring squad after featuring in New Zealand's three-format set-up during the India series.
The 27-year-old has claimed 60 first-class wickets at an average of 22 and can consistently bowl at speeds above 140 kmph.
Meanwhile, Rae will provide another pace option for the visitors. The six-foot-six-inch fast bowler made his Test debut against the West Indies in Wellington last summer and is expected to join the squad as they travel to Perth.
Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner Continue Rehabilitation
New Zealand will be without all-rounder Mitchell Santner and fast bowler Blair Tickner at the start of the Australia tour. Santner is recovering from a hand fracture, while Tickner continues his rehabilitation after sustaining a hamstring injury.
Both players were withdrawn from the Test series against India and could join the touring party at a later stage, subject to their recovery and fitness.
Fast bowler Zak Foulkes (hip flexor) and Ben Sears (ankle) were also unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.
Tom Latham Set For 100th Test In Melbourne
The Australia series could also mark a significant milestone for New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who is on course to make his 100th Test appearance during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
If he features in the third Test, Latham will become only the seventh New Zealand cricketer to reach the landmark. Head coach Rob Walter praised the skipper's leadership and acknowledged his contribution to the team's success, particularly in overseas conditions.
"Tom is a fantastic leader, and 100 Test matches is a remarkable achievement. He's taken this team to some incredible success in his time as permanent captain, notably away in India and England," Walter said.
New Zealand Test Squad For Australia Tour
Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young.
Australia Vs New Zealand 2026: Full Test Schedule
1st Test: Optus Stadium, Perth | December 9-13
2nd Test: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | December 17-21
3rd Test: MCG, Melbourne | December 26-30
4th Test: SCG, Sydney | January 4-8
The four-match series will span the Christmas and New Year period, with the third Test scheduled in Melbourne from December 26 and the final match set to take place in Sydney from January 4.