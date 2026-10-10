IND Vs NZ: Will O'Rourke Ruled Out Of New Zealand's ODIs And Tests Against India With Hamstring, Calf Injuries

Will O'Rourke ruled out of New Zealand's home series against India due to injuries
The pacer is targeting a return ahead of the Australia Test series
Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes also ruled out of the T20Is
New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke will miss the entire home series against India as he continues his recovery from injuries to his left hamstring and calf, with the team prioritising his fitness ahead of the upcoming four-Test tour of Australia.
O'Rourke was being considered for the ODI and Test legs of India's tour but will be given additional time to recover before returning to competitive cricket.
New Zealand are taking a cautious approach to managing the 25-year-old's workload, given the importance of their pace-bowling resources over the coming months.
"It's obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said.
"He was set to feature in both the ODI and Test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads.
"Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months so we're taking a conservative approach to Will's return to ensure he's fully fit before he takes the field again."
O'Rourke has endured a difficult run with injuries over the past year. A back stress fracture kept him out of action for seven months before he returned during New Zealand's white-ball tour of Bangladesh in April.
He featured in all three ODIs on that tour before making his comeback to Test cricket against England in June.
The right-arm pacer played all three Tests in England but sustained a hamstring tear on the final day of the third Test in Nottingham. His recovery was subsequently delayed by a calf strain suffered during training in August, and he has not played competitive cricket since the England tour.
New Zealand are now targeting a return for O'Rourke later in the year, although his availability for the first Test against Australia remains uncertain. Walter indicated that a domestic appearance for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield could provide a possible route back to action.
"Ideally he'll be able to return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield in late December, and in a perfect world he'll be ready to go for the opening Test against Australia in Perth on December 9," Walter said.
New Zealand are scheduled to announce their squad for the India series on Sunday. The tour will begin with five T20Is from October 22 to November 1, followed by five ODIs and two Tests.
The ODI series will be played from November 4 to 15, while the Test matches are scheduled to take place in Wellington from November 19 to 23 and Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.
O'Rourke was not included in New Zealand's squad for the T20I series. The hosts have already made changes to that squad, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out through injuries. Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner have been named as their replacements.
With the Australia tour following closely after the India series, New Zealand will hope O'Rourke can complete his rehabilitation and regain full fitness in time for the three-match Test series against England?