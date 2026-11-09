Marnus Labuschagne Dropped From Australia Squad For New Zealand Test Series, George Bailey Explains Decision

Australia drop Marnus Labuschagne from their squad for the New Zealand Test series
George Bailey says the batter needs time to regain his form through Sheffield Shield cricket
Labuschagne's return to the Australian team remains possible, with selectors refusing to rule him out permanently
Australia have decided to move on from Marnus Labuschagne, at least for the upcoming four-match Test series against New Zealand, following the batter's prolonged struggle for runs in international cricket. Chairman of selectors George Bailey confirmed on Monday that the former world No. 1 Test batter will not be considered for the series, which begins in December.
The decision comes after another disappointing campaign in South Africa, where Labuschagne failed to produce a substantial innings. With Australia preparing for an important home summer, the selectors have opted to give the Queensland batter some time away from the international setup to rediscover his form through domestic cricket.
George Bailey Explains Australia's Decision to Drop Marnus Labuschagne
Bailey confirmed that Labuschagne would miss the entire New Zealand series rather than just the opening Test. Explaining the decision, Australia's selection chief said:
"At this stage, we won't be considering Marn for selection for certainly that first Test, but for the New Zealand series."
He added that the announcement was intended to put an end to speculation surrounding the batter's position and give him some breathing room.
"There's been a lot of speculation around his place in the team, and so I think this gives him a little bit of space and clears up a bit of conjecture as we work through the next round of [Sheffield] Shield cricket."
Labuschagne will return to Queensland duties in the Sheffield Shield, where he will have an opportunity to rebuild confidence and put together consistent performances.
Labuschagne's Poor Form Behind Australia's Selection Call
The 32-year-old has endured a difficult period with the bat, with his last Test century coming during the 2023 Ashes in England. His century-less streak has now extended to 49 innings.
His recent performances against South Africa further increased the pressure on his place. Labuschagne managed just 131 runs across six innings during the three-Test series, with a highest score of 39.
Bailey acknowledged that the batter's recent performances had fallen short of expectations but insisted that his international career was not over.
"It's still possible, absolutely," Bailey said when asked about a potential comeback.
He further explained:
"And I think we all know how good and how effective Marnus can be at his best. But that performance hasn't been there. I think he's missed some opportunities, some promising starts in Darwin [against Bangladesh] and even in South Africa as well, to go on and get a big score that we'd like and would have liked for some time, and that just hasn't happened."
However, Bailey made it clear that Australia have not permanently closed the door on the experienced batter.
"But I don't think we've ever ruled anyone out permanently…and that's no different in this case."
When Does Australia Play New Zealand in Tests?
Australia will begin their four-match Test series against New Zealand on December 9 in Perth. The remaining matches will be played in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, with the final Test scheduled to begin on January 4.
The Australian selectors are expected to announce the squad after the next round of Sheffield Shield matches, leaving an opening in the batting order that Labuschagne has occupied for several years.