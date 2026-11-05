The PCB is in talks with New Zealand Cricket to add an ODI series to the two-match Test tour in February–March 2027.
Both teams seek extra One-Day International fixtures to build preparations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Scheduling remains tight due to New Zealand's preceding Sri Lanka series and the start of PSL 2027.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to schedule a possible short white-ball series during the Kiwis' Test tour of Pakistan in February-March next year.
New Zealand are due to tour Pakistan to play two matches of the ICC World Test Championship in February-March.
Despite time constraints, there is a suggestion to squeeze in some ODIs for both teams as preparation for next year's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The PCB is also set to organise its Pakistan Super League from March 18, while New Zealand will complete their home series against Sri Lanka on February 16. This leaves a window of around 20-24 days for both boards to finalise the series.
The PCB also has to keep in mind that Ramadan, the month of fasting, will start sometime in February next year and continue into March.
New Zealand are also keen to play a three-day side game before the first Test.
Pakistan are also hosting two Tests of the World Test Championship against Sri Lanka from November 9.
The PSL will again clash with some part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year, as it has done in the last two years.