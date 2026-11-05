Pakistan Players Out Of Abu Dhabi T10 League? PCB's USD 10,000 NOC Demand Sparks Chaos

PCB's USD 10,000 NOC fee has put 14-15 Pakistani players' participation in the Abu Dhabi T10 League at risk
The board's USD 25,000 NOC demand has also affected Pakistani players' participation in the Nepal Premier League and other overseas competitions
Pakistani players have criticised the policy, saying smaller franchise leagues are an important source of additional income
The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to charge USD 10,000 per player for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to participate in overseas franchise leagues has put several Pakistani cricketers' participation in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in jeopardy, with franchises now scrambling to find replacements ahead of the tournament's opening on Saturday.
Around 14-15 Pakistani players had been signed by franchises for the competition. However, the PCB's demand for an NOC fee has left organisers with little time to arrange alternatives, particularly as the request came only days before the league's start.
An official associated with one of the franchises told PTI that applications for the players' NOCs had been submitted in late September, but the board communicated its financial demand much later.
"What surprised us was that while we had applied for NOCs for players for the league back in late September, we only got the demand for the USD 10,000 fee few days back," the official said.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the timing of the decision, the official added that franchises were now struggling to secure replacement players.
"It is very unprofessional even if they (PCB) want to charge a NOC fee they should have given enough time for franchises and management to work out some solution. Their demand came very late," the official told PTI.
PCB's NOC Fee Dispute Extends Beyond Abu Dhabi T10
The latest development is not an isolated incident. The PCB began pursuing NOC fees from overseas franchise leagues last year, with the Nepal Premier League (NPL) also encountering difficulties in securing Pakistani players.
Franchises in the Nepal-based competition reportedly faced a demand of USD 25,000 per player. Although around 8-10 Pakistani cricketers were initially signed, only Hussain Talat and Jahandad Khan eventually featured in the tournament.
A source close to one of the affected players told PTI that some cricketers had even travelled to Nepal using their own money but had to return without playing because the NOC issue remained unresolved.
The PCB has also reportedly sought USD 25,000 per player from competitions such as Major League Cricket in the United States and the International T20 League in the UAE.
Pakistani Players Raise Concerns Over Financial Impact
The board's policy has also drawn criticism from players, particularly those who rely on overseas franchise competitions to supplement their earnings.
A first-class cricketer, speaking to PTI on Thursday, highlighted the financial importance of these leagues for players who do not regularly feature in the national team.
"Yes players who appear in the domestic tournaments get paid fees and allowances but given not all of us are going to be selected for the national teams these smaller leagues are our lifeline to earn more," the player said.
A PCB source, however, defended the decision, arguing that the fee was justified by the growing demand for Pakistani cricketers in international franchise competitions.
A player who declined to be named disagreed with the board's position, warning that the policy could restrict opportunities for those looking to play in smaller tournaments.
"They are a number of smaller leagues happening around the world and this NOC condition means we will suffer because these smaller leagues can't afford to pay the PCB NOC fees and also our fees," the player told PTI.
With PTI Inputs