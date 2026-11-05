Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Career: A Look Back at His Greatest Moments After International Retirement

Ronaldo has officially retired from international football after a transformative two-decade career with Portugal.
He departs as the all-time men's leader in appearances and goals while bringing his nation its first major trophies.
His legacy is defined by unmatched ambition, longevity, and instilling a limitless belief in Portuguese football
Few careers in international football can match the sweep of Cristiano Ronaldo’s years in the red and green of Portugal. From a teenage debutant to a record-breaking captain, his journey with the national team has been defined by ambition, longevity and a relentless appetite for the big occasion.
With Ronaldo having now announced his retirement from international football, a remarkable two-decade chapter has officially drawn to a close, prompting a nationwide look back at the defining moments that shaped his legendary career and cemented his status as the nation's greatest sporting icon.
Euro 2004: Heartbreak on Home Soil
Ronaldo’s story in the red and green began in August 2003, when an 18-year-old made his senior debut against Kazakhstan. A year later, he was at the heart of the Portugal side that reached the final of Euro 2004 on home soil.
Euro 2004 was the tournament that introduced Cristiano Ronaldo to the world. Still only 19, he was part of a Portugal side that hosted the competition and carried the hopes of a nation hungry for a first major title.
Portugal lost the opening match to Greece, but Ronaldo marked his first European Championship appearance with a headed goal and became one of the faces of the recovery that followed. Under Luiz Felipe Scolari, the hosts beat Russia, Spain and England, the last of those on penalties in the quarter-final, and then overcame the Netherlands in the semi-final to reach the final in Lisbon.
There they met Greece again, and a single Angelos Charisteas header decided the contest. Ronaldo, then a teenager, was left in tears at the final whistle. Those images defined the night, but they also hinted at the hunger that would shape the next two decades of his international career.
2006 World Cup: A Semi-Final Run in Germany
Two years later, Ronaldo returned to the stage as a more confident and more influential figure. At the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Portugal advanced to the semi-finals, their best finish at the tournament since 1966. Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot against Iran in the group stage and played a central role in a bruising knockout campaign.
The quarter-final against England became one of the most talked-about matches of the tournament. His Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney was sent off, and Ronaldo became a lightning rod for the controversy that followed. He kept his composure when it mattered, however, converting the decisive penalty in the shootout that sent Portugal through.
The run ended with a 1-0 semi-final defeat to France, courtesy of a Zinedine Zidane penalty, and a loss to Germany in the third-place play-off. It was another near miss, but it confirmed Ronaldo as a player capable of delivering on the biggest occasions.
Euro 2016: The Triumph in France
Euro 2016 was the moment everything came together. Portugal were far from dominant, drawing all three group games and qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams, but Ronaldo scored twice in the 3-3 draw with Hungary and kept the side moving forward. They edged past Croatia in extra time and Poland on penalties, then beat Wales in the semi-final, where Ronaldo headed in the opener.
The final against hosts France in Paris brought both despair and delight. Ronaldo was forced off in tears in the first half after a collision with Dimitri Payet, and Portugal looked to be losing their talisman. Instead, he turned into a second coach, urging his teammates on from the touchline. In extra time, substitute Eder struck a long-range winner, and Portugal had their first major trophy. Ronaldo lifted the cup as captain, finally rewarding more than a decade of effort for his country.
2018 World Cup: The Hat-Trick Against Spain
Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Spain in Sochi was one of the great individual performances of the 2018 World Cup. Facing a star-studded side in their opening group match, Portugal were quickly in front when Ronaldo converted a fourth-minute penalty. Spain responded, but just before half-time, he struck again, shooting past David de Gea after a mistake from the Spanish goalkeeper. Spain went ahead in the second half, and it looked as though Portugal’s chance had slipped away.
With only minutes remaining, Ronaldo stepped up to curl a superb free-kick into the top corner and secure a 3-3 draw. At 33, he became the oldest player to score a hat-trick at a World Cup, and he did it with a composure that underlined his big-game temperament. Portugal were eliminated by Uruguay in the last 16, but the Sochi performance remains one of the most memorable of his career.
The Nations League Wins: Success in 2019 and 2025
Portugal hosted the inaugural finals, and he made his mark with a hat-trick in the semi-final win over Switzerland in Porto. In the final, Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0, thanks to a goal from Goncalo Guedes, and Ronaldo lifted a second major international trophy.
Six years later, he was still at the heart of the team when Portugal reached the 2025 final in Munich against Spain. Ronaldo scored the equaliser to make it 2-2, and Portugal won on penalties to claim a second Nations League title. That the same player was scoring for his country in major finals in both 2019 and 2025 speaks volumes about his longevity, his hunger and his place at the very summit of the international game.