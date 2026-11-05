Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Career: A Look Back at His Greatest Moments After International Retirement

The final against hosts France in Paris brought both despair and delight. Ronaldo was forced off in tears in the first half after a collision with Dimitri Payet, and Portugal looked to be losing their talisman. Instead, he turned into a second coach, urging his teammates on from the touchline. In extra time, substitute Eder struck a long-range winner, and Portugal had their first major trophy. Ronaldo lifted the cup as captain, finally rewarding more than a decade of effort for his country.