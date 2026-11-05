In Pics: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat Attend Drishyam: The Conclusion Success Party And Diwali Celebration

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Drishyam: The Conclusion: The cast and team of Drishyam 3 came together for a success party and Diwali celebration in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 4). Ajay Devgn's son Yug accompanied him, while Ishita Dutta and her husband, Vatsal Sheth, arrived together. Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla and director Abhishek Pathak also graced the star-studded night

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Drishyam 3 success party and Diwali celebration
Drishyam 3 success party and Diwali celebration in Mumbai PTI
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Bollywood actor Shriya Saran
Bollywood actor Shriya Saran during the film 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' success party and special Diwali celebration, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn along with his son Yug Devgan
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn along with his son Yug Devgan during the film 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' success party and special Diwali celebration, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Bollywood actor Vatsal Sheth with Ishita Dutta
Bollywood actor Vatsal Sheth along with his wife and actor Ishita Dutta Sheth during the film 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' success party and special Diwali celebration, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Bollywood actor Ishita Dutta Sheth
Bollywood actor Ishita Dutta Sheth during the film 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' success party and special Diwali celebration, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Film producer Anand Pandit
Film producer Anand Pandit along with his wife during the film 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' success party and special Diwali celebration, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Bollywood actor Mrunal Jadhav
Bollywood actor Mrunal Jadhav during the film 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' success party and special Diwali celebration, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak, left, film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak
Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak, left, film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, right, and bollywood actor Ajay Devgn during the film 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' success party and special Diwali celebration, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla
Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla during the film 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' success party and special Diwali celebration, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Bollywood actor Rishab Raj Chadha
Bollywood actor Rishab Raj Chadha during the film 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' success party and special Diwali celebration, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat
Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat during the film 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' success party and special Diwali celebration, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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