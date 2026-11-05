In Pics: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat Attend Drishyam: The Conclusion Success Party And Diwali Celebration

P Photo Webdesk 5 November 2026 4:52 pm Published at: 5 November 2026 4:20 pm Updated on:

Drishyam: The Conclusion: The cast and team of Drishyam 3 came together for a success party and Diwali celebration in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 4). Ajay Devgn's son Yug accompanied him, while Ishita Dutta and her husband, Vatsal Sheth, arrived together. Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla and director Abhishek Pathak also graced the star-studded night