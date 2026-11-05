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Drishyam: The Conclusion: The cast and team of Drishyam 3 came together for a success party and Diwali celebration in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 4). Ajay Devgn's son Yug accompanied him, while Ishita Dutta and her husband, Vatsal Sheth, arrived together. Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla and director Abhishek Pathak also graced the star-studded night
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