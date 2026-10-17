Shah Rukh Khan’s UNIFYD Festival Headed To Abu Dhabi With Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam And Karan Aujla

Shah Rukh Khan has curated a music festival lineup.
He announced the UNIFYD festival that will take place in Abu Dhabi.
To be held in March 2027, the one-day event brings together Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and a bunch of other heavyweights.
Shah Rukh Khan is launching the UNIFYD Festival, a single-day music and cultural showcase landing at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Live, Yas Island, on March 20, 2027. The event boasts a heavyweight headlining lineup featuring Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, and Karan Aujla. The multi-stage, single-day music and cultural extravaganza in Abu Dhabi will celebrate and champion Indian talent for regional and global South Asian attendees. A lineup of 15 artists is already scheduled, with more performers set to be unveiled in subsequent weeks.
SRK Announces Abu Dhabi Music Extravaganza
Announcing the festival, SRK posted video on Instagram where he takes a stab various musical instruments saying, “how hard can it be?”
“Let’s just leave it to the pros,” the superstar admitted after fumbling.
Curated by Shah Rukh Khan, the festival is being produced by D’YAVOL Live, the live entertainment and cultural arm of the luxury collective D’YAVOL, and District, an entertainment and ticketing platform. The event is being mounted in collaboration with Miral and Experience Abu Dhabi, with Emirates NBD as an associate partner.
Shah Rukh Khan put out an official statement, “I’ve spent a lifetime telling stories on screen and watching them bring people together. Music has that same extraordinary power. UNIFYD, produced by D’YAVOL Live along with District, will unite India’s most incredible artists on a shared stage for the first time. The festival promises to be a true spectacle in terms of its scale, energy, and grandeur.”
D’YAVOL’s co-founder Bunty Singh chimed in with his statement, “Indian music is already global. UNIFYD gives that cultural force a festival platform that matches its scale, ambition and influence. Bringing together artists of this stature on the same day, in a lineup that has never existed before, is what makes the first edition so special. The production, setting and overall experience have been built to match the scale of that moment.”
After dominating the 2023 box office with back-to-back blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan alongside Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan took a break before diving into his next feature, King. Rejoining forces with his Pathaan director Sidharth Anand, the actor will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in King. The film is releasing on December 24. The star-studded cast also boasts Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, and Raghav Juyal.