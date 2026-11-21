Bigg Boss Tried To Bring In Shah Rukh Khan As Contestant

Reflecting on the early casting efforts for the reality show's inaugural edition, Chavan revealed a major nugget in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. On Kannan's YouTube channel, Chavan shared, “For the first season of Bigg Boss, we approached several A-listers from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, as contestants. At that point, we hadn’t even reached the stage of selecting a host because the format didn’t have a host yet. Our focus was entirely on the contestants, and naturally, the wish list started with the top actors. There’s nothing wrong with thinking that way. It was only when we approached these actors that we realised we would have different experiences with each of them. However, these delays did not affect our original launch date. The show was launched as planned. It wasn’t as though the celebrities didn’t agree and that led to the show’s delay.”