Bigg Boss is in its 20th season.
Ex-VP Anand Chavan has shared the very first season's participant wishlist/
The show had allegedly tried to rope in Shah Rukh Khan as a contestant.
As Bigg Boss airs its landmark 20th edition, Anand Chavan, who formerly served as the series' vice president and talent manager, has talked about the early days of the Salman Khan-fronted popular reality show. Their ambitious casting targets began with the very top of Bollywood’s hierarchy, wooing industry titans such as Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.
Bigg Boss Tried To Bring In Shah Rukh Khan As Contestant
Reflecting on the early casting efforts for the reality show's inaugural edition, Chavan revealed a major nugget in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. On Kannan's YouTube channel, Chavan shared, “For the first season of Bigg Boss, we approached several A-listers from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, as contestants. At that point, we hadn’t even reached the stage of selecting a host because the format didn’t have a host yet. Our focus was entirely on the contestants, and naturally, the wish list started with the top actors. There’s nothing wrong with thinking that way. It was only when we approached these actors that we realised we would have different experiences with each of them. However, these delays did not affect our original launch date. The show was launched as planned. It wasn’t as though the celebrities didn’t agree and that led to the show’s delay.”
Shedding light on the financial mechanics behind the show, Anand Chavan also opened up on the compensations for the participants, “Initially, our intention behind the payment structure was to encourage a competitive spirit among the contestants. Once you start receiving incentives, it motivates you to win. That’s how we came up with the per-week payment structure. The number of weeks you stay inside the house decides how much you get paid.”
Dismissing widespread speculation that participants are contractually promised a particular duration on the show, Anand clarified that eliminations rely wholly on internal dynamics. Because housemates directly nominate one another, the production team has no influence over who gets voted out or advances forward, meaning nobody enters the house with a guaranteed stay.
Bigg Boss 20
These remarks come at a turbulent juncture in Bigg Boss 20, a season marked naturally by shifting loyalties, intense arguments, and clashing nomination strategies. Friction welled up over between Scout and Yung, while ongoing disputes featuring Mahhi Vij, Aamrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann, Lovepreet, and fellow participants have created a noticeably volatile atmosphere inside the house. Adding to the heat, host Salman Khan weaponised the latest Weekend Ka Vaar broadcasts to interrogate the housemates over their behavior.
Salman Khan has served as the long-running face of the reality franchise since taking over hosting duties for its fourth season back in 2010.