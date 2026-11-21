A new Home Alone movie is in the works.
Macaulay Culkin is returning to lead the sequel.
Seth Rogen is co-writing and producing the new chapter.
A new sequel to the beloved 1990 holiday classic Home Alone, developed from a concept by original star Macaulay Culkin, is officially moving forward. The comedy will follow the father's perspective.
According to a report from Deadline, Macaulay Culkin, now 46, is officially set to headline the sequel, with Point Grey duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg onboard as writers and producers. The creative pair is collaborating directly with Culkin to bring his concept to life at Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. The new film will be without the original star, Catherine O'Hara, who passed away earlier this year.
Noting how his real-life perspective shapes the character's evolution, the publication stated, "As a father now, Culkin had an interesting take as to where his Kevin McCalister would go now that he’s older and wiser, having survived abandonment and burglars as a child."
Home Alone Franchise Timeline
Released in 1990, Home Alone became a global box-office phenomenon, raking in $476 million worldwide to finish as the second-highest-grossing film of the year. Macaulay Culkin reprised his iconic role two years later in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which earned $359 million globally.
While the series spawned three subsequent installments without Culkin, followed by a 2021 straight-to-streaming reboot after Disney acquired Fox, the actor has occasionally stepped back into Kevin McCallister's shoes for nostalgic campaigns, appearing in a 2018 Google commercial and returning once more this year for a new McDonald’s ad.
Macaulay Culkin Teases A New Home Alone Sequel
During an anniversary event last year, Culkin floated an intriguing concept for a legacy sequel that flips the original premise on its head.
“I kind of had this idea,” he said. “I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out.”
Under his proposed storyline, an estranged Kevin finds himself locked outside by his own son, who rigs the family home with booby traps, turning the house itself into “some sort of metaphor for our relationship”.
Chris Columbus helmed both the first film in 1990 and the sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York which grossed a total box-office haul of $836.3 million.
Speaking to Variety on Friday, Columbus stated that “Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of ‘Home Alone."
“There’s the yin and yang of ‘Home Alone’: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin,” the filmmaker continued. “Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film.” Minutes later, news of the new instalment being in works broke.