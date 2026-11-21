According to a report from Deadline, Macaulay Culkin, now 46, is officially set to headline the sequel, with Point Grey duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg onboard as writers and producers. The creative pair is collaborating directly with Culkin to bring his concept to life at Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. The new film will be without the original star, Catherine O'Hara, who passed away earlier this year.