OM: Operation Mole is led by Dhanush and Mammootty.
The sandalwood smuggling thriller also stars Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah.
OM: Operation Mole emerged as Dhanush's biggest opener at box office.
Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy and anchored by Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, the action thriller OM: Operation Mole arrived in cinemas this Friday to a solid start. While reception across languages varied, the Tamil version led the bulk of the business. This debut officially sets a new personal benchmark for Dhanush at the domestic ticket window, outperforming the first-day figures of his recent ventures, including Kara, Raayan, Kuberaa, and Tere Ishk Mein.
Dhanush's OM Breaks Several Records
Data reported by industry tracker Sacnilk indicates that OM garnered a net domestic haul of ₹17.70 crore on Friday, marking Dhanush's biggest Indian opener to date. A regional breakdown reveals that the Tamil belt contributed ₹13.35 crore, followed by ₹4 crore from Telugu territories, and a modest ₹35 lakh from the Hindi market. Its total India gross collections is now at ₹20.55 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹11.00 Cr in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹31.55 Cr.
O.M Operation Mole averaged ₹26,705 per show on Day 1 across 6,628 shows. With this performance, the film easily crossed the ₹6.20 crore opening of Dhanush's earlier release this year, Kara, by more than twofold. It also comfortably edged past his other notable outings, Raayan (₹13.65 crore net) and Kuberaa (₹14.75 crore), while toppling the previous record-holder, Tere Ishk Mein, which had debuted at ₹16 crore.
OM Box Office Performance
Stacked against fellow Kollywood heavyweights from this year, OM managed to outpace Suriya’s Karuppu, which opened at ₹15.50 crore. Nevertheless, it fell short of Scene’s ₹19.15 crore debut and trailed significantly behind massive openers like Jailer 2 and Jana Nayagan, which raked in ₹59 crore and ₹42 crore on day one, respectively.
Despite getting a mixed critical and audience response, trade circles remain optimistic that the upcoming weekend will provide a steady boost to the film's momentum. Currently, its sole rival at the box office is Dulquer Salmaan’s bilingual release Aakasamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni, which scored a net collection of ₹2.17 crore across its Telugu and Tamil versions.
O.M: Operation Mole Synopsis, Release
At nearly three hours, director Rajkumar Periasamy’s crime thriller dives into illicit red sandalwood smuggling syndicate operating across the Seshachalam forests along the Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu border.
Dhanush headlines as an undercover operative from Tamil Nadu’s Organised Crime Intelligence Unit who infiltrates the cartel disguised as a woodcutter. Sai Pallavi co-stars as IPS officer Nithya Reddy, spearheading Andhra Pradesh’s Exclusive Special Task Force, while Mammootty portrays Siya, an enigmatic figure tied to the racket. Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Indrans round out the ensemble.
Originally slated for October 16, the makers pushed the release to evade a box-office clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which hit screens on October 15. Produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal, and Azmat Jagmag under Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film has a score by Sai Abhyankkar.
O.M: Operation Mole arrives in theatres worldwide on November 20 in Tamil, alongside dubbed releases in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.