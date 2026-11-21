Dhanush's OM Breaks Several Records

Data reported by industry tracker Sacnilk indicates that OM garnered a net domestic haul of ₹17.70 crore on Friday, marking Dhanush's biggest Indian opener to date. A regional breakdown reveals that the Tamil belt contributed ₹13.35 crore, followed by ₹4 crore from Telugu territories, and a modest ₹35 lakh from the Hindi market. Its total India gross collections is now at ₹20.55 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹11.00 Cr in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹31.55 Cr.