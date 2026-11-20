Samantha Ruth Prabhu welcome son on November 19.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru announced baby's arrival on November 20
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru announced their son's name as Dev Nidimoru.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker husband Raj Nidimoru have announced the arrival of their first child, a son on Friday. The couple took to social media to share the happy news with the world about becoming parents on November 19.
Samantha, Raj announce son's name
Samantha and Raj shared a AI generated picture of holding their son's tiny hands and revealed their son's name as Dev Nidimoru. In a joint caption, they wrote, Our beautiful baby boy Dev Nidimoru. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been."
Check out the post -
Congratulations pour in on social media
Several celebrities took to the comment section and congratulated the new parents. Actor Tisca Chopra wrote, "Congratulations Mommy and Daddy". Nayanthara commented, "Awww congratulations so so happy for you" Thousands of fans filled the comment section with blessings for the new born baby.
About Samantha and Raj
The couple got married in December 2025. After keeping their relationship under wraps for months, they finally shared beautiful pictures of their wedding at Linga Bhairavi Temple at the Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. While they didn't announce pregnancy officially, the news was confirmed by her spokesperson.