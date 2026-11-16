Dhindora season 2 and Campus Diaries are among this week’s new OTT releases.
The Odyssey and MADDEN bring fresh stories to digital platforms.
Godzilla Minus Zero, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and O.M: Operation Mole arrive in cinemas.
The latest OTT releases this week bring a mix of comedy, crime, sports drama and fantasy to streaming platforms. Bhuvan Bam returns with Dhindora season 2, while Campus Diaries follows its familiar group of friends into another year of college complications. Nicolas Cage also takes on the role of football legend John Madden, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey becomes available for home viewing.
There is plenty to look forward to in cinemas as well. Godzilla Minus Zero brings the Japanese monster franchise back to the big screen, while The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem. Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi also come together for the Tamil action thriller O.M: Operation Mole.
New OTT releases this week:
1. Campus Diaries season 2
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: November 18
The gang from Excel University is back. Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Abhinav Sharma, Srishti Ganguli Rindani and the rest of the cast return for the second season of this Hindi college drama. This time, a major campus scandal pushes the six friends to put aside their personal differences and come together. The series continues to explore the friendships and growing pains that come with university life.
2. Gordon
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 18
This Argentine crime drama follows the life of Aníbal Gordon, played by Rodrigo de la Serna. Based on Marcelo Larraquy's book, the six-part series traces Gordon's journey from art theft to murder and his association with the Argentine Anticommunist Alliance during the 1970s. It offers a look at a disturbing chapter of the country's criminal and political history.
3. Guarding Stars
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 18
Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki lead this holiday romantic comedy based on Katherine Center's novel The Bodyguard. Meester plays a security professional assigned to protect a famous action star from a stalker. When they head to his family's Montana ranch for Christmas, the pair pretend to be a couple. The arrangement soon makes it difficult to keep their professional and personal lives separate.
4. MADDEN
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: November 18
Nicolas Cage steps into the shoes of American football legend John Madden in this biographical sports drama. The film follows Madden's journey from coaching the Oakland Raiders to building a celebrated career as a sports broadcaster. Christian Bale plays team owner Al Davis, while John Mulaney appears as Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins, whose partnership with Madden helped create the popular Madden NFL video game franchise.
5. The Odyssey
Where to watch: Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream and Prime Video (digital rental or purchase; availability may vary)
Release date: November 17
Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, on his long and dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. Anne Hathaway plays his wife Penelope, who faces pressure from persistent suitors, while Tom Holland stars as their son Telemachus. Robert Pattinson and Zendaya also feature in the ensemble. The film's digital home release includes more than 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes material.
6. The Altruists
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 19
Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle star in this limited series about the rise and collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. They play Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried, whose professional ambitions and complicated relationship become entangled as the company faces mounting scrutiny. Created by Graham Moore, the eight-episode drama revisits one of the biggest financial scandals of recent years.
7. Dhindora season 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 20
Bhuvan Bam returns with another season of his popular comedy series, this time moving to Netflix. The new episodes centre on Titu Mama, whose past and his wife's strict village traditions lead to a series of family and relationship complications. Bam reprises his multiple roles, bringing back the eccentric characters that made the first season popular.
8. The Blue Road
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 20
This South Korean-Japanese crime thriller follows two detectives investigating a series of unusual murders across the two countries. The cases are linked by messages written in the other country's language, forcing the investigators to work across borders. Son Suk-ku stars as the Korean detective, alongside Japanese actor Eita Nagayama. The series is adapted from a 2002 manhwa.
Theatrical releases this week:
9. Godzilla Minus Zero
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 20
Takashi Yamazaki returns to the world of Godzilla Minus One with this sequel, set in post-war Japan. Two years after the events of the previous film, the Shikishima family is trying to rebuild its life when another monstrous threat emerges. Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe return, with the film promising another large-scale clash between humanity and the iconic creature.
10. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 20
The Hunger Games franchise goes back to Panem for this prequel, set 24 years before the events of the original film. Directed by Francis Lawrence, it follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he enters the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Mckenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons and Elle Fanning also star.
11. O.M: Operation Mole
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 20
Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi headline this Tamil action thriller directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, best known for Amaran. The film draws inspiration from real-life events and brings together a large ensemble that also includes Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. With its mix of action and conflict, it is among the major Indian theatrical releases this week.