Chiranjeevi submits memorandum against AI misuse

Sharing the update on X on Monday, Chiranjeevi said the memorandum was submitted on Amit Shah’s advice and addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He wrote, “Following my recent meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and as advised by him, I have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu, addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation.”