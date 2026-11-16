Chiranjeevi submitted a memorandum after meeting Amit Shah earlier this month.
His proposals include consent requirements and penalties for malicious AI deepfakes.
The actor flagged risks to artists’ identities, privacy and creative rights.
Chiranjeevi has taken a stand against AI misuse and digital impersonation in the entertainment industry, calling for stronger legal safeguards to protect artists and their creative rights. The actor submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Saturday, following his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The concerns raised include the unauthorised use of artists’ faces, voices and performances through artificial intelligence.
Chiranjeevi submits memorandum against AI misuse
Sharing the update on X on Monday, Chiranjeevi said the memorandum was submitted on Amit Shah’s advice and addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He wrote, “Following my recent meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and as advised by him, I have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu, addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation.”
He also thanked Kishan Reddy for assuring him that the concerns would be taken forward. “Grateful to Shri Kishan Reddy garu for his assurance to coordinate with the concerned ministries and take these concerns forward,” he wrote.
Adding that protecting artists’ identities and creative rights was a shared responsibility, he said, “Protecting the dignity, identity and creative rights of artists, alongside the safety of every citizen, is a shared responsibility. Technology should enhance creativity, not destroy dignity. #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse.”
“As mentioned to you Sir, in recent times abuse of Al has emerged as a matter of serious concern affecting the dignity, reputation, privacy and professional rights of artists and other members of the Indian film and television industries. Undoubtedly, the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence has opened extraordinary opportunities for creativity and innovation,” reads the memo.
It further warns, “However, its misuse through deepfake technology, unauthorised digital impersonation, voice cloning, fabricated videos and manipulated audiovisual content has created an alarming situation.”
Chiranjeevi said such misuse could cause reputational damage, emotional distress and financial exploitation. He also stressed that the problem required a time-bound response, writing, “It can destroy lives and reputations built over decades of hard work within seconds. It is an extremely time sensitive problem. Hence we request a time bound remedy.”
What safeguards has Chiranjeevi proposed?
Among his recommendations are legal protection against unauthorised commercial or malicious use of an individual's face, voice and likeness. He has also called for explicit and informed consent before an artist’s identity or performance is digitally reproduced or modified, subject to legal exceptions.
His suggestions include civil and criminal remedies, proportionate penalties and enforcement measures against the creation and circulation of malicious deepfakes.
The memorandum comes amid growing concerns among actors over AI-generated content. Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Rukmini Vasanth, Sreeleela, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunainaa are among the South Indian actors who have raised concerns about the misuse of their images and identities.