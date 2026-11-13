Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Opt For 'Self-Respect' Marriage – Here's What It Means

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married on November 11, 2026.
It was a destination wedding in Greece.
They opted for a 'self-respect' marriage that became a talking point.
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran tied the knot at a destination wedding in Greece on Wednesday (November 11). The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, among others.
Anirudh shared the first photos from their wedding day on Instagram and wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".
About Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding
Ahead of the Greece wedding, engagement celebrations took place on November 10. Photos and videos were circulated online, including one of Anirudh tying a chain around Kavya's neck. The matching pendants and chains exchange sparked curiosity about the wedding rituals they opted for.
DMK IT Wing Secretary Dr. T R B Rajaa later confirmed that Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran had a "self-respect" marriage. He shared that the couple exchanged garlands and chains while their family and friends blessed them.
In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Rajaa, referring to MK Stalin as "Thalaivar" and actor Rajinikanth as "Superstar", wrote: "YES ... Kavya and Anirudh garlanded each other... #Thalaivar handed over a chain to Kavya and #Superstar handed over a chain to Anirudh... the bride and groom exchanged chains and a union of hearts was blessed by their friends and family."
For the uninitiated, Anirudh is the nephew of Rajinikanth. Anirudh's mother, Lakshmi Ravichander, is the sister of Rajinikanth's wife, Latha. MK Stalin is related to Kavya's father, Kalanithi Maran, the founder and chairman of the Sun Group.
What is a self-respect marriage?
The term "self-respect marriage" comes from the Self-Respect Movement, started by social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. This movement was started to fight against caste discrimination, social inequality, and male-dominated traditions, promoting equal rights and personal dignity.
Unlike traditional Hindu or Vedic weddings, the movement believes that a marriage does not need priests or complex religious rituals to be valid. It focuses entirely on the couple's mutual consent, equality, and commitment.
A couple can declare their union by exchanging garlands, rings, or other symbols in front of friends, relatives, or other witnesses.
Tamil Nadu made this practice legal in 1967 by adding Section 7-A to the Hindu Marriage Act.
About Anirudh and Kavya's love story
Although their wedding drew attention, Anirudh and Kavya kept their personal lives private before getting hitched. Neither of them has shared details about how they met, when they started dating, or how long they have been together.
Their dating rumours sparked in 2025 after a video of them walking together on the streets of New York went viral.
Anirudh had opened up about his marriage rumours in June 2025, as he replied to a post, saying, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours."
Wedding speculation gained momentum in October 2026, when Kavya's parents met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him to their daughter's wedding reception.
Anirudh and Kavya's wedding reception
The newlyweds will host a grand wedding reception in Chennai on November 21. Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed the date.
The reception will reportedly be held at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, with prominent personalities from the film industry, politics, cricket and business likely to attend.
Several reports claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, AR Rahman, and Ajith Kumar, among others, are invited.