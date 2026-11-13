Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Opt For 'Self-Respect' Marriage – Here's What It Means

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Rajaa, referring to MK Stalin as "Thalaivar" and actor Rajinikanth as "Superstar", wrote: "YES ... Kavya and Anirudh garlanded each other... #Thalaivar handed over a chain to Kavya and #Superstar handed over a chain to Anirudh... the bride and groom exchanged chains and a union of hearts was blessed by their friends and family."