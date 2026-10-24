Anirudh And Kavya Maran Wedding: Sonia Gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman Invited To Reception

Anirudh's Wedding Confirmation Details

It was only last week when Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy posted pictures and videos of Kavya’s parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, inviting him to the wedding reception on X. “Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran,” he wrote, adding, “The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran.” This confirmed the wedding news after months of rumours.