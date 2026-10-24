Anirudh And Kavya Maran Wedding: Sonia Gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman Invited To Reception

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are having their wedding reception on November 21.
The high-profile guest list includes Narendra Modi, MK Stalin, Sonia Gandhi.
The relationship between the acclaimed music composer and the Sunrise Hyderabad co-owner has been rumoured for a while now, though neither confirmed it before the wedding news broke.
Celebrated music director Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are preparing to tie the knot, with a high-profile reception scheduled in Chennai on November 21 that is expected to rake in major figures from the political, film, and sporting fraternities In the lead-up to the event, Sun TV Group chairman Kalanithi Maran traveled to New Delhi to personally deliver wedding invitations to prominent leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
On Friday, the official X account of Sun TV network shared pictures where Sonia Gandhi was seen accepting the wedding invitation from Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran. The caption of the post stated, “In New Delhi, Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi met and received the wedding reception invitation for Kavya Kalanidhi Maran - Anirudh Ravichander from Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was present with Kalanidhi.”
There was another post. It said, “Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and presented her with the wedding reception invitation for Kavya Kalanithi and Anirudh Ravichander. Kalanithi was accompanied by Kaveri Kalanithi.” The invitee list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.
Anirudh's Wedding Confirmation Details
It was only last week when Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy posted pictures and videos of Kavya’s parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, inviting him to the wedding reception on X. “Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran,” he wrote, adding, “The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran.” This confirmed the wedding news after months of rumours.
An NDTV report discloses that the couple is bracing for a private, two-day nuptial in Greece slated for November 10 and 11, restricted solely to immediate family and a handful of close friends. Quashing widespread rumors pointing toward Santorini as the venue, the update notes that the Maran family is personally managing all guest logistics—handling flights, lodging, and local transit. Furthermore, instead of physical invitation cards, attendees are receiving direct, personal outreach regarding the upcoming festivities.
Anirudh most recently composed music for Nani’s The Paradise and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. He has a slew of massive films lined up, including Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Rajinikanth’s Dharman, and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3.