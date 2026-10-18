Ever since the news of music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding with Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran surfaced, fans cannot keep calm. Especially with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirming the news by sharing the wedding reception invitation, netizens are obsessed with the much awaited day! So much so, that a decade old video of a tarot card reader describing Anirudh’s life partner has caught everyone’s attention on the internet.
The video of tarot card reader, Jayashree during the show Natpudan Apsara hosted by Apsara Reddy on Thanthi TV, is going viral for all the right reasons. Fans feel that Jayashree’s description of Anirudh Ravichander’s future wife has an uncanny resemblance to Kavya Maran.
Watch The Video Here:
The tarot card reader predicted that Anirudh would meet his wife at a party and she would work in broadcasting, telecommunications or media industry. She also said that his future wife would be very rational and highly educated.
For the unversed, Kavya Maran is an executive director at Sun TV and holds an MBA from Warwick Business School. It was also predicted that Anirudh will have a love marriage.
What netizens have to say about the prediction
One of the X users wrote, “Prediction came True... and I'm Still shocked”, another user shared the video and wrote, “She predicted Anirudhofficial’s future wife 10 years back!” A third user wrote, “Correct astrology, correct prediction, telecommunications. Super, super, super”.
About Anirudh and Kavya Maran’s wedding
The details of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding venue and date are still being kept under wraps.
CM Revanth confirmed the news on social media when a post on his official id read, “Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran.”
Several other dignitaries, including PM Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, have also been invited for the wedding.