Ever since the news of music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding with Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran surfaced, fans cannot keep calm. Especially with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirming the news by sharing the wedding reception invitation, netizens are obsessed with the much awaited day! So much so, that a decade old video of a tarot card reader describing Anirudh’s life partner has caught everyone’s attention on the internet.