Sangeetha attended Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding celebration.
Vijay Thalapathy's estranged wife, Sangeetha, was seen arriving separately at Anirudh and Kavya's wedding reception.
Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha married in Chennai in 1999.
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and his wife, Kavya Maran, held a grand wedding reception on November 21, 2026, in Chennai. The star-studded guests included Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and former actor Thalapathy Vijay. However, fans were most interested in Vijay's estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, who was seen arriving separately at Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's reception.
Sangeetha was seen being a part of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding celebrations. She was seen speaking with guests before meeting the newlywed couple. Sangeetha was seen months after she withdrew the divorce petition that she had filed against Thalapathy Vijay earlier in 2026.
Sangeetha poses with Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran
A clip shared by Sun News on its X account (formerly Twitter) showcased Sangeetha at Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception. She had donned a bright yellow kurta churidaar and kept her hair open. Sangeetha was seen meeting guests and friends and posing for the camera with Anirudh and Kavya.
Vijay also arrived separately and was seen giving the newly married couple a bouquet. Kaviya and Anirudh's reception was held at a star-studded hotel. A few of the high-profile guests included M. K. Stalin, Mahesh Babu, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karthi, Atlee, A. R. Rahman, Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan.
Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce case
In February 2026, Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, filed a divorce petition at the Chengalpattu court under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. It was reported that in August 2026, she withdrew her divorce plea and informed the court that she did not want to proceed with the divorce proceedings.
For the unversed, Sangeetha had alleged that Vijay was in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. It was in 2021 that Sangeetha discovered that Vijay was in an adulterous relationship with a female heroine.
Sangeetha had claimed that Vijay had assured her that his extramarital relationship would end, but he continued the same with no sign of remorse. She claimed to have been secluded from his professional and social life while Vijay, "Continued to travel abroad and attend public events with the said actress. The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media. The respondent neither denied nor objected to these posts, thereby tacitly endorsing them.”
For the unversed, Vijay and Sangeetha married in Chennai in 1999 after registering their marriage in the UK in 1998. The couple has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.